The Google I/O conference will be held in May, and it is rumored that Google’s latest Pixel series smartphones will be showcased at the conference, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Recently, some foreign media took the lead in exposing the renderings of the suspected Pixel 8 Pro. In addition to the screen no longer using the curved surface design, the rear lens assembly has also changed.

According to a foreign media “smartprix” report, although the Google Pixel 8 series of mobile phones is expected to be launched in the second half of 2023, the report has been provided by OnLeak, a whistleblower who often provides technology exclusive information, about the exclusive design of the Pixel 8 Pro. Information, including renders of the Pixel 8 Pro.

From the renderings exposed this time, it can be seen that the shape design of the Pixel 8 Pro has been greatly modified. Unlike the boxy body shape of the previous generation, the Pixel 8 Pro adopts a new rounded body design. In order to match the rounded body design, the screen size has also been adjusted, including a 6.52-inch flat screen instead of a curved screen, making the overall body size slightly smaller, only 162.6×76.5×8.7mm in size.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro’s rear lens assembly has also been significantly revised, including all three lenses integrated into an oval-shaped area. A new sensor is also added below the flash, but its specific function is currently unknown. “smartprix” speculates that the new sensor may be a macro or depth sensor, or it may be a new sensor technology.

Foreign media "Smartprix" first exposed Google Pixel 8 Pro renderings.


Foreign media "Smartprix" pointed out that the Pixel 8 Pro adopts a new rounded body design and uses a direct-facing screen instead.

Google did not respond to hardware specs pending announcement

Google has yet to respond to the early exposure of the Pixel 8 Pro. As for the information about the hardware specifications of the Pixel 8 series, “smartprix” has not provided it, and all details are yet to be officially announced and confirmed by Google.

