【IG Hot】Imitation wearing Apple Vision Pro effect is full of fun and fun! – ezone.hk – Teaching Evaluation – Application Cheats

At its recent WWDC 2023 event, Apple unveiled its latest eye-catching product, the Apple Vision Pro, an exciting head-mounted display. This innovative product has attracted worldwide attention and excitement, and people can’t wait to experience the amazing feeling it brings. It is expected that Apple Vision Pro will be officially launched in 2024. However, many netizens have already tried to use special effects filters on Instagram to simulate the effect of Apple Vision Pro and bring a different visual feast.



As a spatial computing device, Apple Vision Pro creates a boundless canvas that controls the screen through the user’s eyes, hands and voice, allowing users to interact with digital content in space as if it were physical content. visionOS provides a 3D interface, so that apps are no longer bound by the boundaries of the display, and apps can be side by side in any size ratio.

The IG Filter (Instagram special effects) of “Vision Pro” was created by IG user @bat.not.bad. There are already 53 public reels (reels) in the special effects page, among which Apple expert Niels (@appledsign) used “Vision The reels released by the IG special effects of “Pro” reached about 570,000 views, and he even humorously said in the Reels: “Vision Pro Demo (sample)?”

