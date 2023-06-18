【JUST DANCE 2024】Includes 40 new songs and is scheduled to be released on October 24- ezone.hk – Game Anime- Gaming

Ubisoft announced at the Ubisoft Forward press conference on June 13 that “Just Dance 2024” is scheduled to be launched on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms on October 24. The new work further expands its dance-on-demand platform and brings players new content throughout the year through regular updates! Players who own both “Just Dance 2023” and “Just Dance 2024” will be able to enjoy all the content of these two works in the same interface.

The upcoming launch of Just Dance 2024 was announced at the Ubisoft Forward presentation, bringing new dance experiences and content updates throughout the year. The game will be officially launched on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms, and includes 40 tracks, including the works of music superstars such as Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Whitney Houston. “Just Dance 2024” will bring joyful dancing moments to players, and players who own “Just Dance 2023” can even get discounts for limited-time special events.



“Just Dance 2024” features 40 tracks and worlds, from the latest hits to beloved classics, including “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny, “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK 〉 and Whitney Houston’s 〈I Want to Dance With Somebody〉!

To celebrate the release of “Just Dance 2024”, from today until June 20, players who own “Just Dance 2023” will be able to order “Sail” sung by AWOLNATION first.

