This September 2022, the exclusive “Made By The Sea” ocean dinner party in Taiwan will be jointly presented by the new urban game project creative team “PROGRAM” and the world‘s leading spirits brand Diageo Rare & Exceptional. The theme of the dinner starts from the “Talisker X Series 44 Years Old Single Malt Whiskey Limited Original Liquor” jointly launched by “Talisker” and the international marine environmental protection organization Parley for the Oceans, with the rich and unique food culture from all over the world, Wonderful interpretation of Talisker’s wild, full and distinct ocean flavors, bringing three unmissable deep-sea secret forest exploration trips to the north, east and south for gourmet gourmets and “wei fans”.

Talisker is the oldest surviving whisky distillery on the Isle of Skye in Scotland. “Tescar X Series 44 Years Old Single Malt Whiskey Limited Edition” was born to protect deep-sea forests and preserve marine ecology. It is limited to only 1,997 bottles in the world and 250 bottles of rare whisky in Taiwan; using 10 top American oak Hogshead pig heads Barrel maturation, and the first use of pure cultured seaweed and ocean deep-dive oak barrels, after smoldering, completely release the wild sea flavor inherent in the wine.