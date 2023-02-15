【MOBILE】At the end of last year, Qualcomm announced the new generation flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which adopts TSMC N4 process, has good performance and excellent temperature control, and due to the good development progress, the new product can be released earlier than expected.

Recently, it has been reported that Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (tentative name) seems to be able to maintain this trend. Earlier, when the domestic whistleblower “Digital Chat Station” responded to questions from netizens, it was pointed out that the launch time of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 this year may be Earlier than Gen 2, though the first chipset-equipped devices won’t arrive until the fourth quarter of this year.

The article also mentioned that Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may have the opportunity to be produced by TSMC N4P process, which is revealed to have about 6% performance improvement compared to the current N4 process used by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It is rumored that Gen 3 will use 1+5+2 architecture octa-core processor, the main core will be upgraded to Cortex-X4, and the overall power consumption will be reduced by 20%.

At this stage, it has not been confirmed whether Qualcomm will add a relay for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 in the second quarter. Based on the existing information, if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is released early, it may mean that Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2023 may have the opportunity to be as early as the end of October. It will be held at the beginning of the month, so that the new flagships of each brand will have more time to prepare.