00:00 Chapter 👇

00:53 Introducing Surfshark VPN & Winter Limited Time Offer

02:41 Q1: The role positioning of Ayato and the changes and supplements after the Sumeru version?

05:03 Q2: What is the difference between Yaren and the son?

06:50 Q3: What is the difference between Lingren and Xingqiu/Yelan?

08:06 Q4: Who else can special weapons be used for besides Lingren?

08:56 Q5: Ayato’s best weapon?

09:45 Q6: Why wear attack sand instead of life sand?

10:16 Q7: Is the old team of Ayaren better than the new team?

11:26 Q8: What is the priority of drawing special martial arts and life seats?

12:06 Q9: Best Relic & Graduation Panel?

12:42 Q10: Ayato’s other team additions?

13:20 double water outbreak

14:04 Shuangshuishuangyan

14:38 Basic Attack Vaporization

15:26 Shuangshui Shuangcao (Original Bloom)

16:15 Strong Bloom (Thoma)

17:10 Strong Bloom (Manyo)

17:53 super bloom

Q1: The role positioning of Ayato and the changes and supplements after the Sumeru version?

Let me mention the role positioning of Lingren here again. Luo Luo still found that many people who draw Lingren have not seen the full analysis of the characters at the beginning, so it is still better to emphasize that it is better to watch the previous movie first. Comprehend the supplement of this video.

Ayato’s character traits are actuallystation owner Candbackstage deputy CEither way, as the main player C, you need to have a high level of training to withstand the main output damage in the overall team. If it is Aya before the Sumeru version, the main direction of team formation is to matchBennett, Yunjin, Wanye, Zhongli, Xingqiu, YelanThe relevant damage-increasing support, and then see if you want to fightEvaporation, electric shock, double water, permafrostorbasic attack flowWaiting for the team lineup is enough, the 0-life Aya people have a certain output ability, so if you plan to draw a water C, you can consider drawing Aya people, but if there is no shortage, it is not bad to not draw, Those who have played for a long time should also know that Yuanshen”auxiliary“and”seven gods“It has a higher status than the C-position output role. Therefore, the Thunderbolt General, which was re-enacted in the card pool at the same time, is still a more suitable recommended character to draw. If it is used as the background deputy C position, the main thing is to let Ayano’s charge can keep up. The cycle of big moves provides a wide range of Q big moves to hang water in the background, if it is unlocked4 livesIt can also increase the basic attack speed of nearby characters, and even matchVioletThis general attack special support is directly ghosted.

In addition, in the time-limited news, there are fleshy inquiries. It seems that the characteristics of Yaren seem to be a little blurred in the main C and sub-C, because the main damage of Yaren is the continuous damage through the water element enchanted basic attack after the E skill is activated. In addition, the enchanting time is only 6 seconds, which is shorter than other main Cs in terms of standing time. The big move is also the continuous water element damage in the background, so Aya is not a nuclear explosion-type output role, but when Aya When you are in the background, you can increase the recovery speed of the energy of the ultimate move, so this kind of inherent talent design will also hope that you let AyaPair with other supporting or elemental reactive characterseven as Lolo said in the character evaluation film at the beginning, you can playdual core outputIn short, Ayano is an output role that needs to be bound to teammates, unlike some C-position output who can single out SOLO.

And the newly added grass elements after the Sumi version came out, in fact, it also made Ayato’s team composition more varied in disguise, mainly based on “bloom reaction“The main team composition, regardless of the original blooming, fierce blooming, super blooming, and Lolo himself is the team lineup that Yaren super blooming, whether it is output comfort or damage is very good, you can also refer to it The related Ayaren blooming team demonstrated by Lolo later find the Ayaren blooming team he likes.

Q2: What is the difference between Yaren and the son? Since Aya is the C position of the water element, and his son Dadalia also belongs to the C position of the water element, some people also asked what is the difference between the two characters?Luo Luo’s own experience is that these two water elemental characters, in some lineups, they can exchange the position of water C, for example, in the Wanda International team, the position of son can be replaced by Aya, but due to Xiangling It doesn’t match up with Ayato’s timeline, so I still suggest replacing Xiangling withVioletSuch as auxiliary, but if you want to use Xiangling, it is also possible, but it is not so easy to evaporate every time, but the biggest difference in output characteristics is that,AyaPeople are not like a son who can play a wave of nuclear explosions after opening Qbut Ayato’s big move has a backstage hanger, so he can switch to the backstage to switch to other characters for output, and his role in the team is more flexible than the son,The time and importance of the son as the station master C will be more than that of the ling，Ayato can either be the main C or switch to the sub C. In addition, Yaren’s output is as long as the E skill is activated and the general attack button is pressed. From the experience point of view, it is very suitable for handicapped or hand-held players, and the son will be more operable than Yaren in terms of operability. It needs to control the level A+ The output rhythm of the heavy hit. See also Cube iPlay 40 5G 10.4 inch TV Show Tablet

Also because Yaren has the characteristic of continuous output, unlike the non-full man who has to wait to cool down after releasing a wave, Yaren’s front and back can be watered, and while triggering the damage related to the blooming reaction, he can also get water. Su Zhi hurts, you can also increase the charging speed when you switch to the background, so the energy cycle of the whole team’s big move is very comfortable, but if the young master is not full, put it in the blooming team, as long as the young master stands on the field for longer, the longer the cooling time will be , so it is easy to fall into a situation where the whole team has to wait for the son to cool down, so for the blooming team,Yaren will be more suitable to be placed in the related team of Blooming Response than Young MasterIt is also very suitable for civilian players who want to form a blooming team, and the Aya people with 0 lives can make up for this water C position very well.

Q3: What is the difference between Lingren and Xingqiu/Yelan? This problem is also the first full analysis of Ayaman’s role in the film, the2:16There is a comparison between Lingren and Xingqiu’s hang water,It’s just that there was no Yelan at that time, so here I will add a little bit of Yelan’s hanging water, Xingqiu is mainly as aHanging water in the backgroundDeputy Chis field output has no damage. Yelan’s hanging water is similar to Xingqiu, but the energy requirement of his ultimate move is less than that of Xingqiu. If it is not unlockedFull lifeIn other words, Yelan has no output at the station, and Lingren isBoth front and backbut if you are standing in the role of fire C and need to match the role of hanging water to play the evaporation reaction, the priority of Xingqiu and Yelan will be far higher than that of Yuling, because the background hanging water of Xingqiu and Yelan can be directly compared with Huo C’s general attack is coordinated with the attack, so the coverage rate of evaporation damage and the success rate of triggering are very high. When Ayato’s backstage big move hangs water, it rains a water sword in a large area, and It cannot be coordinated with each damage of Fire C, so the frequency of triggering evaporation damage will be much lower than that of Xingqiu and Yelan.Permafrost, Shock, BloomAt that time, Aya can be used as the deputy C in the team.

And if you see this and want to ask what is the difference between Yelan and Xingqiu’s hanging water and their functions?You can go back and review Ye Lan’s video03:09Start fragment.

Q4: Who else can special weapons be used for besides Lingren? Because many people in the card pool may want to draw the special weapon of General Thunder and Lightning this time, they accidentally misused Lingren’s special weapon, the wave of chaotic moon and white mantra, but they don’t know who to use it for if they don’t draw Lingren. Secondary attributes provideCrit rateIt’s a good attribute, but the description of the weapon’s passive effect is very long, but the main focus is to giveelemental damageplusBasic attack outputway of character use, so as long as one-handed sword characters that meet the above two characteristics can be used, such asKeharu, Ayaka, Manmei ManyoWait, in addition, if the character’s basic attack can be enchanted with elements, he can also have the effect of the chaotic moon and white essence,For example, Abedo can be combined with Chongyun E skill ice enchantment to change the gameplay and make Abedo become an ice sword prince. For detailed equipment and panel reference, you can click on the deep spiral actual combat video on the upper right, but if you already have your own special In terms of martial arts, special martial arts is still the priority.

Q5: Ayato’s best weapon? A lot of available weapons were mentioned in Ayato’s first character evaluation and full analysis video, but which one is the most suitable, in terms of five-star weapons, the one with the highest damage and the best match with Ayato’s attributes is naturally a special weaponundulating menstrual flowis preferred,rock knot greenIt is the best low-level substitute without special martial arts. Although the return light of the fog cut increases the critical damage and also increases the elemental damage, the main reason is that the passive effect is not good enough for Aya to trigger to the third floor, so it is not as simple and effective as Pan Yanjielv Directly, the most recommended four-star weapon is Journey Weaponblack swordcivilian players who have no lessons in Pearl Journey can also choose high-refined onesDawn Excalibur, pay attention to maintaining the blood volume above 90%.And if it turns into a big move flow that mainly focuses on the functional positioning of hanging water in the background, then it will consider replacing the weapon with aElemental Charge Efficiencyrelated weapons, such asRitual Sword, Sky BladeWait.

Q6: Why wear attack sand instead of life sand?

Although it is mentioned in the description of Ayato’s elemental combat skills, the “instant water sword” triggered by Taki Hui Jianhuawave flash” in effectwill increase the damage of Instant Water Sword based on Ayato’s current HP, but in fact Ayato’s holy relic is still the first choice in the Sands of Timeattack sandMainly, there is no need to replacelife sandbecause the damage increase of the stacking attack is still higher than the health value, so the health value bonus effect of the wave flash is mainly to allow us to use when cultivating Lingren, if the secondary attribute of the holy relic has health value, it can also be used valid properties of .

Q7: Is the old team of Ayaren better than the new team?

There are also fleshy questions here that the Ayaren team before the Sumeru version came out was stronger, or is the Ayaren team stronger after the Sumeru version came out? Luoluo’s own experience is that the previous system’s ling people’s team will rely more on the ling’s own training, because in the past system’s teams, such as evaporation, permafrost, double water, etc., ling people need to occupy a certain amount of standing time It is proportional to the damage, otherwise the damage amount will be different from the overall damage amount of other nuclear explosion or quick-cut teams, and even need to rely on life seat to obtain a more direct increase in damage limit, but after the grass element comes out, it must Mi version, in Ayato’s blooming system team, because it is mainly “cataclysmic reactionMainly, the advantage of the drastic reaction is that you don’t have to worry about double violence and attack power when cultivating related characters. Therefore, as long as the other characters in the team pile up their proficiency, the damage dealt by the entire team can easily catch up with the team that originally played the boosted reaction For damage, if Aya has not yet graduated from the holy relic, purely functional Sheung Shui can also provide a response base, which can be used as a second-hand response for characters with high proficiency.So from Lolo’s point of view, the teams of the two systems have their own advantages, butThe Aya people of the old system team will be more experienced, and the Aya people of the new system team have a lower limitsuitable for civilian players to quickly form a team that can fight the deep spiral.

Q8: What is the priority of drawing special martial arts and life seats?

Ayana’s life position is relatively easy to understand. Ayana with 0 life has a certain output. If you want to increase the upper limit of Aya’s damage, the main thing is1~3 livesAmong them, the damage increase of 1 life and 2 life is more obvious, 4 life is more auxiliary effect, and 6 life also increases the upper limit of damage, mainly to make the instant water sword of E skill add two additional instant water sword damage per shot , but it is more expensive, so I prefer the class guy who loves the party.

For the special weapon part, it mainly depends on whether you have alternative weapons. If you haveRock Knot Green, Black Sword, Dawn ExcaliburIf you wait for the recommended lower rank to replace it, you don’t have to forcefully draw a special weapon, but if you want a weapon that is most suitable for Ayato, then naturally, the wave of the moon and white Jingjin is the first choice.

Q9: Best Relic & Graduation Panel?

You can refer to the previous video for the recommendation and graduation panel of Aya Hitoshi12:44、13:44Fragments, want the highest damage isReverberation set of 4but if you don’t have or haven’t brushed it yet, you can also chooseWater jacket 4 piecesorGladiator 4 piece setthe damage gap is actually not much, so you can see which set of yours has the most effective attributes, the best panel, and the graduation panelMore than 70% violent rate, 210~230% critical injurythat’s all,Attack Sand, Water Injury Cup, Double Headshot. These configurations have not changed even after the grass elements came out, so you can directly refer to the old movies. Q10: Ayato’s other team additions? Finally, add Ayato’s new team lineup and techniques, which have been demonstrated in previous Ayato videosDual-core evaporation general attack flowpaired with Double Thunder or Thunder GeneralInductive currentcollocationVioletmainGeneral attack motley teamwith sisterAyakaorsweet rainofPermafrost teamWait, if you are not familiar with it, you can go back to the video to check it out.Therefore, I will mainly add later about Ye Lan’s double-water explosion and the blooming team. If it’s not Aya who plays the blooming team, the best support is basically binding.BennettorVioletor both together, and the remaining seats are to bring some auxiliary or collaborative output roles mentioned at the beginning of the film. double water outbreak The team composition of Shuangshui outbreak isKamisato Ayato + Yukiaki / Yelan / Mona + Maplebara Manyo + Bennettthe output method can be to first let the water deputy C attach water to the enemy, and then the Manyo E skill triggers a cycle of water diffusion → Bennett Q → Manyo QE → water deputy C opens Q → Ayato QEAAA.

Shuangshuishuangyan The composition of Shuangshui Shuangyan isKamisato Ayato + Xingqiu/Yelan + Zhongli + Yunjinbecause it will take a period of time for the Aya to output from the station, and it is not easy to move. During this period, if the Aya does not have a shield, it is easy to get hurt. Therefore, it can be placed in Zhongli, which makes the output environment the most comfortable, and at the same time provides full Elemental resistance reduction, and combined with Manming Yunjin can increase the damage and speed of basic attacks. The output method can be Xingqiu/Yelan first open EQE→ then Zhongli EQ→Yunjin QE→Ayaren QEAAA. See also Drones, the market also flies: it will be worth 1.8 billion in 2030

Basic Attack Vaporization As mentioned earlier, if Ayato has a shield auxiliary role, it will make the output environment much more comfortable. Here I also have to mention Ayato’s favorite subordinate Thomas, so here you can formKamisato Ayato + Yun Jin + Thomas + Qinwhen all 4 characters are variegated, Yunjin’s inherent talent can be madeMo Cong HengqiThe basic attack damage bonus has reached the highest level11.5%full life Thomas can also increase the damage of basic attack15%In addition to providing anti-resistance and restoring blood volume, Captain Qin can2 livesAlso increases attack speed15%Thomas can also wearClan 4set, can increase the attack power by another 20%. Although the younger sister Ayaka may not be so compatible with Ayato, Thomas is unexpectedly very compatible with the Patriarch.

Shuangshui Shuangcao (Original Bloom) The next step is the formation of the relevant Aya people of the Blooming Team.Ayato Shenli + Nashita + Nilu + Ke Lai/Grass Mastersince this team does not have a clear nanny role, Nasida can use highly refinedPrototype Kinpaku, with Shuangcao characters can improve the element proficiency of the whole team, with Shuangshui characters can increase the upper limit of HP and damage of Nilu and Ayaren, Ke Lai and Cao mainly ensure that the element charging efficiency can keep up with the cycle of the big move, and the recommended holy relic can be It is a deep forest 4-piece set or a trainer 4-piece set. Although the living environment of this team may be relatively unstable, it can be used as a forward-looking team formation method when the grass-element nanny comes on the scene. Replace Kelai or Grass Master with Grass Milk. The output method is: Yaren Q→Nashida EQ→Nilu EEEEQ→Ke Lai or Grass Master EQ→Ayaren EAAA.

Strong Bloom (Thoma) At present, there are not many fire element characters that can play Lie Bloom, so it is also suitable to match with AyaThomasThis Shenli retainer, the team formed here is:Kamisato Ayato + Nashita + Thomas + any supportthe damage of Fierce Bloom is mainly due to the elemental proficiency of the character triggering the response after eating the fire element. Therefore, in addition to taking into account the element charging efficiency panel that can keep up with the cycle of the ultimate move, Thomas also needs to stack as high as possible the elemental proficiency , when Thomas’ Relic can be wornSet of 4 gold ornamentsthe Graduation Panel is the priority stack for element charging220%After left and right, try to increase the elemental proficiency and HP as much as possible, and increase the damage and shield amount of the fierce bloom. The output method is: Shenli Ayato Q→Nashida EQ→Toma EQ→Zhongli EQ→Ayato EAAA. The key to this team is that Toma’s level of practice is not easy for ordinary players. It will be a little more difficult to balance charge + mastery + life at the same time.

Strong Bloom (Manyo) The other kind of intense bloom can be triggered by touching the grassland core after being infected with the fire element through Wanye’s E skill or Q big move. After getting the elemental fire, you can use the high elemental proficiency of Wanye to continuously trigger high-intensity bloom damage.The team consists ofKamisato Ayato + Nashita + Maplebara Manyo + Bennettthe output method is: Ayato Q → Nashita EQ → Bennett EQ to make the enemy angry → Wanye EQE dyed fire → Ayato EAAA.

super bloom It can be said that Lingren’s Super Bloom is the grass elemental team that Luoluo thinks Lingren is the most comfortable to play with and has high damage. The team composition is as follows:Shenli Ayato + Nashita + Xingqiu / Yelan + Jiuqi Renthe most important thing about this team is a super-blooming general-purpose team structure, you can also remember a littleDelivery timeormidnightSuch a super-blooming team, as long as there are these three characters, there is only one seat left. Any water, thunder, grass, or other elemental drivers and proficient auxiliary characters can play high-damage super-blooming, so Yelan is full of life. , Man Mingzi, and Hairan Taoxinhai can also replace Lingren’s seat, and become another water C super bloom. The key is that Naxida’s elemental mastery must be high enough to ensure thatAfter opening the big move, the element mastery can reach 1000left and right, if4 livesnashida,The mastery threshold that has not been raised can be further reduced to about 650~700, In this way, it can reach about 1000 after the expansion, so as not to overflow the maximum limit bonus of inherent talent 2. The output method is: Ayato Q→Nashida EQ→Xingqiu/Yelan EQ→Jiuqiren EQ→Ayato EAAA.