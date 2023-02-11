【Yuan Shen】Wind Erosion Sand Worm🌵▸Single-player uninjured crusade strategy｜Quickly get 3 hidden achievements｜The move mechanism is completely dismantled and easy to deal with▹Lulolo◃

Pre-combat notices

go to path

The position of the wind-eroded sand worm can be seen by teleporting from the teleportation anchor point east of the narrow corridor of the dead in Qianhe Sand Land, and then jumping down to the depression below.

Weakness Mechanism

The weak point mechanism of BOSS is that it has the ability to float in the air and launch wind erosion bombs.as long as we use 4 elements that can be diffused by wind elements (water/fire/ice/thunder) After attacking 2 wind erosion bombs, the BOSS will enter a paralyzed state for about 15 seconds, and then you can take advantage of the paralyzed state to grasp the time output. In addition, because the BOSS will not be injured when it is close to it, it can also be used as close as possible to attack, and the BOSS does not have a blood lock mechanism, so as long as the timing is right, it can be taken away by a wave of nuclear explosions. .

Team Lineup Suggestions

When attacking, because the boss will fly into the sky, it is most convenient to use the remote output character. In addition, in the resistance table of the boss, the wind element resistance is the highest, so it is not recommended to use the wind element character to attack, it is more recommendedWater/Fire/Ice/ThunderThe role that Lolo recommends the most is our long-distance heads-up queensweet rainand the laziest remote output heads-up queenYaegamikowhile others likesmoke scarlet, yomiyaThey are also good choices.

Dismantling moves

The wind and sand shotgun is that after the BOSS jumps out of the center of the field, it has a short period of time to accumulate power, and then fires 4 wind bombs with a slight tracking effect from the tail, causing wind element damage. You can dodge in advance when the wind bomb is fired. dodge.

Dusty

Sand and dust means that the boss will lock the position of the character in the center of the field and perform a fan-shaped tail sweep, causing physical damage to the character. You can leave the fan-shaped range in advance when you see the attack range circle appears, or sprint when the boss tail sweeps dodge.

Sandworm out of hole

The sandworm exit means that the BOSS will rush out of the ground under the feet of the character, similar to a dolphin jumping posture, causing physical damage to the character. When the attack prediction range appears under the feet, you can leave the range in advance or sprint to dodge to avoid it. Burst Drill Drilling through the top means that the BOSS will rush out of the ground under the feet of the character, causing physical damage to the character. When the attack prediction range appears under the feet, you can leave the range in advance or sprint to dodge to avoid it. low wind shotgun The low-wind shotgun is the BOSS advancing from the sand in a swimming posture. At this time, it can be observed that the head of the BOSS has a glowing feature, and in the process of advancing, countless wind element tracking bullets are fired from the side, being caught by the wind. The hit of the bomb will cause the range damage of the wind element. Although the wind bomb looks like a lot, if you want to avoid it without injury, you can get close to the boss and you will not be hit by the wind bomb. Storm howling The whistling of the storm means that the BOSS will move to the edge of the field, then inhale into the air for a while, and use the counterclockwise method to blow out the airflow of wind element damage to sweep. For the next damage, you can just sprint and dodge in the opposite direction when the airflow is about to touch the character. Tornado Gust slash means that the boss will drill out from the center of the field, and then make a vertical laser cut in the direction of the character, causing wind element damage. Use the invulnerability frame on max or get out of the vertical attack line as soon as possible. high wind shotgun High Wind Shotgun is that the BOSS jumps out of the sand and enters a floating state in the air, which is a bit similar to the floating state of the Golden King Beast. Then, wind erosion bullets will start to be generated around it, and a maximum of 6 will be generated, and the total consumption will be15 secondsAt this time, you can use any element of the 4 elements that can diffuse with the wind element to attack the wind erosion bomb, as long as you break theAt least 2 weather bombsYou can make the BOSS enter15 secondsparalyzed state, and reduce the resistance of the corresponding element, and if 2 different elements are used to attack 2 wind erosion bombs, the BOSS can also reduce the corresponding resistance of 2 types. And if the wind erosion bomb is not broken within 15 seconds, the boss will drop a rain-like damage circle of wind elements. If you want to avoid it, you can stand directly under the center of the boss's body, and you can just escape in the safest eye of the storm Damage, or sprint dodge when the wind bomb is about to touch the character can also be avoided directly.

Combat demonstration Next, we will bring relevant actual combat demonstrations. Here we will bring actual combat of the characters of the four elements of water, fire, ice and thunder.

Next, I will bring you the hidden achievements about sandworms, because in Qianhe Sandy Land, there will be sandworms running out from time to time near some areas with sand chrysalis. If you are attacked by this sandworm, you will also have hidden achievements that you can get , so Lolo and the hidden achievements of the wind-eroded sandworm are put together by the way. man who controlled the spice “The Man Who Controls the Spice” is as long as you usewater/fire/ice/thunderThe hidden achievement can be obtained by elemental attack wind erosion bomb.

Rampage

from Thousand Valley SandsTeleport anchor west of Giant’s CanyonAfter teleportation, go a little to the north and you can see some scattered sand worms. There will be sand worms guarding these eggs, and then you can use the elemental vision to see some special stones, and then lure the sand worms Attack these stones to get the hidden achievement “Rampage”. I hate sandworms too Finally, if you get hit by a sand worm, you can also get the hidden achievement “I hate sand worms too”. If you get hit by a sand worm, you won’t get a hidden achievement, so you don’t have to be dead and get pushed to death by it. The above is the single-player attack strategy about the BOSS wind-eroded sandworm without injury. Isn’t it very simple? I hope everyone can successfully complete the 3 hidden achievements.I’m virtual Youtuber Lulolo, see you next time!