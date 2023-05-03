【Quote】Samsung TV TV 2023 strong array Neo QLED, OLED, wireless vacuum cleaner Hong Kong price

Samsung today announced its 2023 product lineup. In addition to the latest Neo QLED and OLED TVs of various models, the theme of “strengthening connections” is to connect the latest wireless vacuum cleaners, smart lights, and smart curtains with TVs, turning TVs into Home Internet Experience Center.
Flagship Neo QLED model in 2023
Today Samsung announced the latest TV lineup for 2023. The first flagship product is its Neo QLED 8K TV, which uses Mini LED backlight technology, is equipped with a Samsung quantum neural network processor, and supports 14-bit brightness levels. The TV also supports AI high-resolution upscaling technology, as well as an automatic HDR reshaping function, which uses artificial intelligence to upscale images with lower resolutions to higher resolutions and add HDR effects to make the images brighter and more vivid.
▲Demonstrating 8K YouTube videos, you can notice that the quality can reach 8K 4320p
New OLED model in 2023
Samsung will also launch OLED TVs this year, including 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch models, equipped with quantum dot technology specially developed for Samsung Neo QLED TVs, eliminating the traditional OLED white sub-pixel design in the past, using 8 million red, The three sub-pixels composed of green and blue can make the picture have higher contrast and brightness, and the color is more accurate.
The OLED TV series is also equipped with a quantum neural network processor 4K, equipped with 20 independent AI neural networks, which can analyze the content, category and characteristics of the screen in real time, and upgrade the screen to a higher level.
New Soundbar Collection for 2023
In conjunction with the new TV, Samsung also launched a new Soundbar lineup, which supports the new AI sound reconstruction function, and re-records each sound object through AI analysis to create a more enveloping environmental effect. Its Q-Fit Symphonic Sound 3.0 technology uses the neural network processing unit of the TV series to analyze audio signals and process sound details to provide a more three-dimensional and realistic sound experience. The 2023 flagship model Soundbar HW-Q990C supports 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos.
▲HW-Q990C
▲HW-C450
Turn TV into Home Connect experience center
This year, Samsung emphasizes turning the TV into a home networking experience center. With the mobile app, users can set scenarios, such as morning, evening, sleep, watching movies, and can automatically adjust the brightness of smart lights, open and close curtains, and adjust the best settings for the TV. .
BESPOKE Jet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with All in One Dust Collection and Charging Stand
Samsung launched the BESPOKE Jet series cyclone vacuum cleaner, which is equipped with an all-in-one cyclone automatic dust collection and charging stand with innovative automatic dust removal, charging, and storage three-in-one automatic cleaning functions. , Take out the garbage, no need to clean up the garbage after vacuuming. The built-in dust bag can be used for half a year and can be replaced when it is full.
Price and Availability
|Product number
|size
|release date
|Suggested retail price
|Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900CTV series
|QA85QN900CJXZK
|85”
|early May
|HK$149,980
|QA75QN900CJXZK
|75”
|early May
|HK$99,980
|QA65QN900CJXZK
|65”
|early May
|HK$54,980
|Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800CTV series
|QA75QN800CJXZK
|75”
|early May
|HK$86,980
|QA65QN800CJXZK
|65”
|early May
|HK$44,980
|Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95CTV series
|QA65QN95CAJXZK
|65”
|early May
|HK$39,980
|QA55QN95CAJXZK
|55”
|early May
|HK$25,980
|Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90CTV series
|QA75QN90CAJXZK
|75”
|early May
|HK$64,980
|QA55QN90CAJXZK
|55”
|early May
|HK$21,980
|QA50QN90CAJXZK
|50”
|early May
|HK$14,980
|QA43QN90CAJXZK
|43”
|early May
|HK$12,980
|Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85CTV series
|QA65QN85CAJXZK
|65”
|early May
|HK$27,980
|QA55QN85CAJXZK
|55”
|early May
|HK$18,980
|Samsung OLED 4K S95C TV series
|QA77S95CAJXZK
|77”
|early May
|HK$79,980
|QA65S95CAJXZK
|65”
|early May
|HK$36,980
|QA55S95CAJXZK
|55”
|early May
|HK$23,980
|Samsung OLED 4K S90CTV series
|QA77S90CAJXZK
|77”
|early May
|HK$59,980
|QA65S90CAJXZK
|65”
|early May
|HK$30,980
|QA55S90CAJXZK
|55”
|early May
|HK$20,980
|Samsung QLED 4K Q80CTV series
|QA55Q80CAJXZK
|55”
|early May
|HK$15,980
|QA50Q80CAJXZK
|50”
|early May
|HK$11,980
|Samsung QLED 4K Q70CTV series
|QA85Q70CAJXZK
|85”
|early May
|HK$59,980
|QA75Q70CAJXZK
|75”
|early May
|HK$42,980
|QA65Q70CAJXZK
|65”
|early May
|HK$22,980
|QA55Q70CAJXZK
|55”
|early May
|HK$13,980
|Samsung QLED 4K Q61CTV series
|QA43Q61CAJXZK
|43”
|early May
|HK$7,980
|Samsung QLED 4K Q60CTV series
|QA65Q60CAJXZK
|65”
|early May
|HK$18,980
|QA55Q60CAJXZK
|55”
|early May
|HK$10,980
|QA50Q60CAJXZK
|50”
|early May
|HK$8,980
|QA43Q60CAJXZK
|43”
|early May
|HK$7,980
|Samsung Crystal UHD CU8500TV series
|UA55CU8500JXZK
|55”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$8,580
|UA50CU8500JXZK
|50”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$7,080
|UA43CU8500JXZK
|43”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$5,980
|Samsung Crystal UHD CU8100TV series
|UA55CU8100JXZK
|55”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$7,980
|UA50CU8100JXZK
|50”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$6,580
|UA43CU8100JXZK
|43”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$5,480
|Samsung Crystal UHD CU8000TV series
|UA75CU8000JXZK
|75”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$21,980
|UA65CU8000JXZK
|65”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$14,980
|UA55CU8000JXZK
|55”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$7,980
|UA50CU8000JXZK
|50”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$6,580
|UA43CU8000JXZK
|50”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$5,480
|Samsung Crystal UHD CU7700TV series
|UA75CU7700JXZK
|75”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$19,980
|UA55CU7700JXZK
|55”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$7,280
|UA50CU7700JXZK
|50”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$5,980
|UA43CU7700JXZK
|43”
|2nd Quarter 2023
|HK$4,980
|The Sero 2023
|QA43LS05BBJXZK
|43”
|early May
|HK$12,980
|The Frame 2023
|QA32LS03CBJXZK
|32”
|early May
|HK$5,980
|Samsung 2023 YearSoundbar series
|HW-Q990C/ZK
|May
|HK$11,490
|HW-Q930C/ZK
|May
|HK$8,490
|HW-Q800C/ZK
|May
|HK$5,390
|HW-Q700C/ZK
|May
|HK$4,590
|HW-Q600C/ZK
|May
|HK$3,990
|HW-Q450C/ZK
|May
|HK$2,190