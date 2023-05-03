【Quote】Samsung TV TV 2023 strong array Neo QLED, OLED, wireless vacuum cleaner Hong Kong price

Samsung today announced its 2023 product lineup. In addition to the latest Neo QLED and OLED TVs of various models, the theme of “strengthening connections” is to connect the latest wireless vacuum cleaners, smart lights, and smart curtains with TVs, turning TVs into Home Internet Experience Center.

Flagship Neo QLED model in 2023

Today Samsung announced the latest TV lineup for 2023. The first flagship product is its Neo QLED 8K TV, which uses Mini LED backlight technology, is equipped with a Samsung quantum neural network processor, and supports 14-bit brightness levels. The TV also supports AI high-resolution upscaling technology, as well as an automatic HDR reshaping function, which uses artificial intelligence to upscale images with lower resolutions to higher resolutions and add HDR effects to make the images brighter and more vivid.

▲Demonstrating 8K YouTube videos, you can notice that the quality can reach 8K 4320p

New OLED model in 2023

Samsung will also launch OLED TVs this year, including 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch models, equipped with quantum dot technology specially developed for Samsung Neo QLED TVs, eliminating the traditional OLED white sub-pixel design in the past, using 8 million red, The three sub-pixels composed of green and blue can make the picture have higher contrast and brightness, and the color is more accurate.

The OLED TV series is also equipped with a quantum neural network processor 4K, equipped with 20 independent AI neural networks, which can analyze the content, category and characteristics of the screen in real time, and upgrade the screen to a higher level.

New Soundbar Collection for 2023

In conjunction with the new TV, Samsung also launched a new Soundbar lineup, which supports the new AI sound reconstruction function, and re-records each sound object through AI analysis to create a more enveloping environmental effect. Its Q-Fit Symphonic Sound 3.0 technology uses the neural network processing unit of the TV series to analyze audio signals and process sound details to provide a more three-dimensional and realistic sound experience. The 2023 flagship model Soundbar HW-Q990C supports 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos.

▲HW-Q990C

▲HW-C450

Turn TV into Home Connect experience center

This year, Samsung emphasizes turning the TV into a home networking experience center. With the mobile app, users can set scenarios, such as morning, evening, sleep, watching movies, and can automatically adjust the brightness of smart lights, open and close curtains, and adjust the best settings for the TV. .

BESPOKE Jet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with All in One Dust Collection and Charging Stand

Samsung launched the BESPOKE Jet series cyclone vacuum cleaner, which is equipped with an all-in-one cyclone automatic dust collection and charging stand with innovative automatic dust removal, charging, and storage three-in-one automatic cleaning functions. , Take out the garbage, no need to clean up the garbage after vacuuming. The built-in dust bag can be used for half a year and can be replaced when it is full.

Price and Availability

Product number size release date Suggested retail price Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900CTV series QA85QN900CJXZK 85” early May HK$149,980 QA75QN900CJXZK 75” early May HK$99,980 QA65QN900CJXZK 65” early May HK$54,980 Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800CTV series QA75QN800CJXZK 75” early May HK$86,980 QA65QN800CJXZK 65” early May HK$44,980 Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95CTV series QA65QN95CAJXZK 65” early May HK$39,980 QA55QN95CAJXZK 55” early May HK$25,980 Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90CTV series QA75QN90CAJXZK 75” early May HK$64,980 QA55QN90CAJXZK 55” early May HK$21,980 QA50QN90CAJXZK 50” early May HK$14,980 QA43QN90CAJXZK 43” early May HK$12,980 Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85CTV series QA65QN85CAJXZK 65” early May HK$27,980 QA55QN85CAJXZK 55” early May HK$18,980 Samsung OLED 4K S95C TV series QA77S95CAJXZK 77” early May HK$79,980 QA65S95CAJXZK 65” early May HK$36,980 QA55S95CAJXZK 55” early May HK$23,980 Samsung OLED 4K S90CTV series QA77S90CAJXZK 77” early May HK$59,980 QA65S90CAJXZK 65” early May HK$30,980 QA55S90CAJXZK 55” early May HK$20,980 Samsung QLED 4K Q80CTV series QA55Q80CAJXZK 55” early May HK$15,980 QA50Q80CAJXZK 50” early May HK$11,980 Samsung QLED 4K Q70CTV series QA85Q70CAJXZK 85” early May HK$59,980 QA75Q70CAJXZK 75” early May HK$42,980 QA65Q70CAJXZK 65” early May HK$22,980 QA55Q70CAJXZK 55” early May HK$13,980 Samsung QLED 4K Q61CTV series QA43Q61CAJXZK 43” early May HK$7,980 Samsung QLED 4K Q60CTV series QA65Q60CAJXZK 65” early May HK$18,980 QA55Q60CAJXZK 55” early May HK$10,980 QA50Q60CAJXZK 50” early May HK$8,980 QA43Q60CAJXZK 43” early May HK$7,980 Samsung Crystal UHD CU8500TV series UA55CU8500JXZK 55” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$8,580 UA50CU8500JXZK 50” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$7,080 UA43CU8500JXZK 43” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$5,980 Samsung Crystal UHD CU8100TV series UA55CU8100JXZK 55” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$7,980 UA50CU8100JXZK 50” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$6,580 UA43CU8100JXZK 43” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$5,480 Samsung Crystal UHD CU8000TV series UA75CU8000JXZK 75” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$21,980 UA65CU8000JXZK 65” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$14,980 UA55CU8000JXZK 55” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$7,980 UA50CU8000JXZK 50” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$6,580 UA43CU8000JXZK 50” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$5,480 Samsung Crystal UHD CU7700TV series UA75CU7700JXZK 75” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$19,980 UA55CU7700JXZK 55” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$7,280 UA50CU7700JXZK 50” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$5,980 UA43CU7700JXZK 43” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$4,980 The Sero 2023 QA43LS05BBJXZK 43” early May HK$12,980 The Frame 2023 QA32LS03CBJXZK 32” early May HK$5,980 Samsung 2023 YearSoundbar series HW-Q990C/ZK May HK$11,490 HW-Q930C/ZK May HK$8,490 HW-Q800C/ZK May HK$5,390 HW-Q700C/ZK May HK$4,590 HW-Q600C/ZK May HK$3,990 HW-Q450C/ZK May HK$2,190

