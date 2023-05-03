Home » 【Quote】Samsung TV TV 2023 strong array Neo QLED, OLED, wireless vacuum cleaner Hong Kong price
Technology

【Quote】Samsung TV TV 2023 strong array Neo QLED, OLED, wireless vacuum cleaner Hong Kong price

by admin
【Quote】Samsung TV TV 2023 strong array Neo QLED, OLED, wireless vacuum cleaner Hong Kong price

Samsung today announced its 2023 product lineup. In addition to the latest Neo QLED and OLED TVs of various models, the theme of “strengthening connections” is to connect the latest wireless vacuum cleaners, smart lights, and smart curtains with TVs, turning TVs into Home Internet Experience Center.

Flagship Neo QLED model in 2023

Today Samsung announced the latest TV lineup for 2023. The first flagship product is its Neo QLED 8K TV, which uses Mini LED backlight technology, is equipped with a Samsung quantum neural network processor, and supports 14-bit brightness levels. The TV also supports AI high-resolution upscaling technology, as well as an automatic HDR reshaping function, which uses artificial intelligence to upscale images with lower resolutions to higher resolutions and add HDR effects to make the images brighter and more vivid.

▲Demonstrating 8K YouTube videos, you can notice that the quality can reach 8K 4320p

New OLED model in 2023

Samsung will also launch OLED TVs this year, including 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch models, equipped with quantum dot technology specially developed for Samsung Neo QLED TVs, eliminating the traditional OLED white sub-pixel design in the past, using 8 million red, The three sub-pixels composed of green and blue can make the picture have higher contrast and brightness, and the color is more accurate.

The OLED TV series is also equipped with a quantum neural network processor 4K, equipped with 20 independent AI neural networks, which can analyze the content, category and characteristics of the screen in real time, and upgrade the screen to a higher level.

See also  iPad 10, the preview test

New Soundbar Collection for 2023

In conjunction with the new TV, Samsung also launched a new Soundbar lineup, which supports the new AI sound reconstruction function, and re-records each sound object through AI analysis to create a more enveloping environmental effect. Its Q-Fit Symphonic Sound 3.0 technology uses the neural network processing unit of the TV series to analyze audio signals and process sound details to provide a more three-dimensional and realistic sound experience. The 2023 flagship model Soundbar HW-Q990C supports 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos.

▲HW-Q990C

▲HW-C450

Turn TV into Home Connect experience center

This year, Samsung emphasizes turning the TV into a home networking experience center. With the mobile app, users can set scenarios, such as morning, evening, sleep, watching movies, and can automatically adjust the brightness of smart lights, open and close curtains, and adjust the best settings for the TV. .

BESPOKE Jet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with All in One Dust Collection and Charging Stand

Samsung launched the BESPOKE Jet series cyclone vacuum cleaner, which is equipped with an all-in-one cyclone automatic dust collection and charging stand with innovative automatic dust removal, charging, and storage three-in-one automatic cleaning functions. , Take out the garbage, no need to clean up the garbage after vacuuming. The built-in dust bag can be used for half a year and can be replaced when it is full.

Price and Availability

Product number size release date Suggested retail price
Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900CTV series
QA85QN900CJXZK 85” early May HK$149,980
QA75QN900CJXZK 75” early May HK$99,980
QA65QN900CJXZK 65” early May HK$54,980
Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800CTV series
QA75QN800CJXZK 75” early May HK$86,980
QA65QN800CJXZK 65” early May HK$44,980
Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95CTV series
QA65QN95CAJXZK 65” early May HK$39,980
QA55QN95CAJXZK 55” early May HK$25,980
Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90CTV series
QA75QN90CAJXZK 75” early May HK$64,980
QA55QN90CAJXZK 55” early May HK$21,980
QA50QN90CAJXZK 50” early May HK$14,980
QA43QN90CAJXZK 43” early May HK$12,980
Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85CTV series
QA65QN85CAJXZK 65” early May HK$27,980
QA55QN85CAJXZK 55” early May HK$18,980
Samsung OLED 4K S95C TV series
QA77S95CAJXZK 77” early May HK$79,980
QA65S95CAJXZK 65” early May HK$36,980
QA55S95CAJXZK 55” early May HK$23,980
Samsung OLED 4K S90CTV series
QA77S90CAJXZK 77” early May HK$59,980
QA65S90CAJXZK 65” early May HK$30,980
QA55S90CAJXZK 55” early May HK$20,980
Samsung QLED 4K Q80CTV series
QA55Q80CAJXZK 55” early May HK$15,980
QA50Q80CAJXZK 50” early May HK$11,980
Samsung QLED 4K Q70CTV series
QA85Q70CAJXZK 85” early May HK$59,980
QA75Q70CAJXZK 75” early May HK$42,980
QA65Q70CAJXZK 65” early May HK$22,980
QA55Q70CAJXZK 55” early May HK$13,980
Samsung QLED 4K Q61CTV series
QA43Q61CAJXZK 43” early May HK$7,980
Samsung QLED 4K Q60CTV series
QA65Q60CAJXZK 65” early May HK$18,980
QA55Q60CAJXZK 55” early May HK$10,980
QA50Q60CAJXZK 50” early May HK$8,980
QA43Q60CAJXZK 43” early May HK$7,980
Samsung Crystal UHD CU8500TV series
UA55CU8500JXZK 55” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$8,580
UA50CU8500JXZK 50” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$7,080
UA43CU8500JXZK 43” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$5,980
Samsung Crystal UHD CU8100TV series
UA55CU8100JXZK 55” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$7,980
UA50CU8100JXZK 50” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$6,580
UA43CU8100JXZK 43” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$5,480
Samsung Crystal UHD CU8000TV series
UA75CU8000JXZK 75” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$21,980
UA65CU8000JXZK 65” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$14,980
UA55CU8000JXZK 55” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$7,980
UA50CU8000JXZK 50” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$6,580
UA43CU8000JXZK 50” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$5,480
Samsung Crystal UHD CU7700TV series
UA75CU7700JXZK 75” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$19,980
UA55CU7700JXZK 55” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$7,280
UA50CU7700JXZK 50” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$5,980
UA43CU7700JXZK 43” 2nd Quarter 2023 HK$4,980
The Sero 2023
QA43LS05BBJXZK 43” early May HK$12,980
The Frame 2023
QA32LS03CBJXZK 32” early May HK$5,980
Samsung 2023 YearSoundbar series
HW-Q990C/ZK May HK$11,490
HW-Q930C/ZK May HK$8,490
HW-Q800C/ZK May HK$5,390
HW-Q700C/ZK May HK$4,590
HW-Q600C/ZK May HK$3,990
HW-Q450C/ZK May HK$2,190
See also  MSI Z790 motherboard teaser will be released on 9/27

latest videos

You may also like

Acer Nitro 5 buy cheap from 1399€ (05/2023)

The 7 best headsets for home office 2023...

Microsoft 365 Family available at a massive discount

LifeSmart Blend Switch Pro

Driving report McLaren Artura

Sony MDR-MV1 open-back monitor headphones release excellent spatial...

Surveillance camera with RGB light like Hue: Eufy...

AMD RX7000 can also stream AV1 encoding to...

Weekly: Emotional AI, heat pumps, liberty money

Acer Launches New Swift X 16 Laptop Featuring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy