As long as you have an Apple Watch paired with an iPhone, you must know that if your phone is not around, you can call my iPhone through the Apple Watch, let the phone make a sound, and then you can know whether it is thrown into the living room or kitchen. It’s still the bathroom, but don’t be sad if you haven’t bought an Apple Watch. This shortcut tutorial will teach you how to rely on Siri to find your phone.

*This method is only available if the iPhone is forgotten and placed within the range of radio reception.

Shortcut Tutorial – Ask Siri to call my iPhone

When I don’t know where my phone is lost, as long as I have an Apple Watch, I can use it to call my iPhone directly, let the phone make a sound, and also emit a flash effect, so that I can find the phone by listening to the location, But what if you don’t have an Apple Watch? don’t worry! Just follow this teaching content, so that you can call iPhone to find it without Apple Watch.

Step 1: Open a new shortcut

Open the Shortcuts app to add a new shortcut and name it. The name of this shortcut is the command to ask Siri to perform the task. In the teaching content, we named it “Where is my cellphone“, so if you want to find your phone later, you can say to Siri: Hey Siri～Where is my phoneto call my cell phone.

Step 2: Let the iPhone make sounds, flash lights, and vibrate

The sequence of actions in step 2 does not have much impact. After setting, you can freely adjust the order of action execution.

So we want the iPhone to make a sound by itself, and the sound should not be too low. We first search for “Volume” in the shortcut > and adjust its volume to 100%to play at maximum volume.

Then, you can search for “vibration” > selectvibration deviceso that the phone will vibrate when the action is executed.

Next search for “read textand canEnter the text you want the iPhone to read aloudWhat is it, it will read this text when it is executed.

*Special attention: The mobile phone cannot be muted!will not hear the voice read aloud

Next, in order to make the iPhone also have the effect of flashing lights, so add “flashlight“, and add two to be turned on first, and then turned off.

So far, the actions to be performed have been added. The iPhone will vibrate, have a flashing light, and let you know its location at the highest volume. The next step is to “repeat” these actions in case you haven’t found it yet. The mobile phone is finished.

Search for “repeat”, and put the action to be executed in the repeated action, and the number of executions can make it play a little more.

Finally, just add the “volume” again and let it drop back to 50% of the original volume, or even lower volume.

Step 3: Turn on the function of always listening to Hey~Siri

In order to avoid that when you call your iPhone, it will not activate the Siri assistant when its screen is facing down, so make sure this function is turned on.

Go to “Settings” > “Accessibility” > “Siri” > turn on the “Hey Siri” feature to always listen, so that you can make sure you can call Siri at any time.

Step 4: Done

Follow the steps to complete the setting. If you want to flash a little more times, you can also add more actions to turn on/off the flashlight in the repetition.

If you are too lazy to do it yourself, you can also directly add the “Where is my phone” shortcut function made by APPLEFANS.

have you made it?

