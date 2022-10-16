Home Technology 【Showdown】LEICA Beauty King Xiaomi 12S Ultra as low as $6,680 up
Although Xiaomi’s latest 12T Pro is about to go on sale in Hong Kong, there are still many friends who think that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra with LEICA lens is the real deal. Recently, the parallel price of this LEICA Beauty King has dropped to $6,680. It is understood that Xiaomi 12S Ultra is a parallel import, providing three versions of 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB ROM. The latest asking prices are $6,680, $7,180 and $7,580 respectively, and gray and black are available.

The national version of Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera module consists of IMX989 sensor, 50 million pixels, F1.9 aperture, 8P lens, four-axis OIS primary mirror, 13mm equivalent focal length, 48 million pixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5X optics (equivalent to 120mm focal length), 120X zoom 4,800 It is composed of a 10,000-pixel OIS periscope telephoto lens, and provides 64-point dToF, dual flash and LEICA color mode, filter special effects, and a master lens package, 8K video and Dolby Vision video recording and other practical shooting functions.

In terms of body performance, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra equipped with Snapdragon 8+ has an IP68 waterproof and dustproof body, and the screen also uses a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED screen, which supports 2K resolution, LTPO 2.0 dynamic refresh rate and other technologies. The device offers a 4,860mAh battery with a DOU test of 1.24 days of battery life. In addition, the phone is also equipped with Harman Kardon tuning stereo speakers, 67W flash charging, 50W wireless flash charging and other top-level configurations.

