ROVACS 3-in-1 Mini Air Purifier (2pcs)

ROVACS air purifiers have their own bilateral 6-layer filter. The filter effectively filters out dust, hair and odors, effectively improving your air quality overall.

Dual air intakes, filtered twice. Suitable for your bedroom, living room, office, etc.

Powerful Air Filter: The air purifier provides high purification performance, 360-degree air intake, bilateral 3-stage filtration system, including pre-filter, TRUE HEPA filter, activated carbon filter.

6-layer filter: Powerful and effective capture of lint, hair, dust, pollen and odors to improve your air quality. Dual air intakes, filtered twice.

3 Speed ​​Modes: One-touch design control switch to easily switch between high, low and sleep modes. Press and hold to close.

Quiet Operation: The air purifier won’t rattle loudly and sleep soundly. This small air purifier reduces noise levels to as low as 26dB while keeping your space fresh.

COMPACT DESIGN: Lightweight and compact design (17 x 17 x 26.5 cm), it fits easily into any bedroom, office or living room for less clutter and more fresh air.

Original price $149.99