【Star Dome Railway】🚀 Mengxin Elementary School[模擬宇宙全攻略]▸World 3~World 6 (Difficulty 1) Civilian team formation ideas? Star God’s Destiny & Strange Item Recommendation! Can’t beat the dark SL Dafa that wants to start again? The skill tree & illustration book must be fully opened! ▹Lulolo◃ – Computer King Ada

The simulated universe is a simulation system made by the black tower. It can be transferred from the map to the lower left corner of the main control cabin, so that the protagonist can test the functions in it. As long as the accumulation of points is completed every week, a weekly fixed reward can be obtained. The points only need After the exploration is completed, the points will be settled according to the current progress, so you only need to remember to collect the point rewards every week is the minimum standard. In addition, compared with the difference in the third test, the simulated universe after the public test has added a drop artifact settings, especially when able to Sim World 6 Difficulty 1 Afterwards, gold-quality relics can also drop out stably. Although it is only a 2-piece set, unneeded relics can actually be used as follow-up fertilizers, so it can be said that it is soaked in the simulation almost every day. It’s in the universe.The difficulty of the previous simulated universe is relatively simple, just follow the tutorial to experience it, the main thing is that it is similar to the 3D version of Rougelike, after each defeating an enemy, you can choose one of them “ bless “BUFF, and then go to the next level, in addition to blessings, there will also be a chance to get “ strange thing “, Unlock the blessings or wonders that you have not obtained before, you can open the illustrated book again, and get Xing Qiong rewards.

Fifth Maintenance area It is the safest place, where you can restore combat skill points and blood volume, revive teams or change teams, and you can also choose some enhanced options from the black tower to facilitate subsequent challenges. There must be a refreshment before the elite area and the boss area. , I would also like to say here that it is easy to find bottles that restore secret skill points or blood volume in the repair area or various maps in the simulated universe. Since the purple bottle can restore 2 secret skill points after being broken, if the secret skill points on the body are still full Under normal circumstances, you can use the secret skill to enhance the character twice first, then break the purple bottle to fill up the secret skill, and then go to the next level, otherwise there is no need to use too many purple bottles.

The third is event area you will encounter various random events, and sometimes you will encounter battles or special punishments, such as deducting cosmic debris, etc. It is a very face-to-face place, and the income is unstable. , It is usually not recommended to gamble here, but if you want to gamble, you will also have the opportunity to encounter some super events, such as you can get 2000 cosmic fragments at a time, and get all the blessings of the Star God’s destiny at a time. The stable one.

The second is elite area you need to kill the specified elite monsters to pass, and you can get it after killing 3 star blessing and strange thing this area is also necessarily and fixedly refreshed, about once every 4 floors, after the refreshment, you can get the experience materials for strengthening the relics” lost stardust “, as well as skill points and some credit points, and starting from World 3, after defeating elite monsters, you can spend your energy to receive rewards, and you can get a two-piece set of relic parts, but it is generally recommended that World 6 Difficulty 1, World 5 Difficulty 1 and then start to consume stamina, because there must be golden relics.

Then enter the simulation world, there are 13 levels in total, roughly divided into 7 types of areas, the first is combat area is also the most commonly encountered, need to destroy the enemy in the area, sometimes there will be a dimension piggy bank, every time an enemy is destroyed, you can get cosmic debris and random blessing usually if you don’t want to brush the skill tree, in the normal strategy, it is recommended that every monster should be wiped out, so that you can get as many blessings as possible, and some destructible objects on the map also remember to hit a dozen , to accumulate cosmic debris as much as possible to maximize the benefits.

Furthermore, in the simulated universe “ Black Tower’s Shop “You can also exchange black tower bonds for free with five-star light cones and the corresponding number of multipliers, which means that players without classes can directly have a channel to obtain full superimposed light cones for free here. The light cones here mainly have three fates. I often see Mengxin asking Lolo, what is the order of exchange priority here? In fact, it is for what you need, like drawing Xier, but not drawing the exclusive light cone, then the hunting light cone here can be considered for Xier to use first, so if you have a role that meets your destiny, there is no suitable one. For the light cone, you can also consider slowly switching out the full stack here.

Furthermore, it is also very important in the simulated universe” skill tree “, as long as you have made progress in exploring the simulated universe, you can get the corresponding skill points at the time of settlement, and these skill points can be used to point the skill tree. Therefore, it is normal that it is easy to get stuck when you first start playing the simulated universe. Make the skill tree here higher, and it will be easier and easier to deal with the level later, which can not only include skills that can increase the basic value attack, health, defense In addition to other effects, such as being able to unlock more blessings after winning a battle, increasing the damage of Destiny Echo, etc., are also very useful skills, so if you have time in the early stage, you can also use more skills in the simulated universe Points come to the skill tree, the more you unlock, the easier it is to push the level.

Also because different star god fates have different effects, you can choose the star god fate you are more used to to push the level. Generally speaking, you can see what kind of positioning effect your team wants to focus on. For example, if the team wants to be stable, place Once you have saved a character, you can choose to save or enrich your life. You can match the shield-casting characters in the team to enhance the related effects. The more frequently you can trigger the shield, the more effective it is to match it.And Fengrao is mainly to restore a large amount of group HP, and after accumulating to the sixth blessing, it can also be unlocked Eliminate negative states The reverberant articulation of , so it is very suitable for Kafka in Simworld 5.And others who want to brush quickly, or farm skill points, or be more aggressive, you can choose hunt, destroy Waiting for the fate of the star god,Happy Destiny is more suitable for characters with additional attack effects placed in the team, such as Himeko, Black Tower, Clara this kindand memory and nothingness Destiny is more inclined to control effects. Memory will mainly apply a freezing state to the enemy, making the enemy unable to act, while nothingness is a variety of continuous damage and other DEBUFFs. The newbies will be better able to get started with preservation, abundance, destruction, and hunting. Others Destiny will suggest familiarizing yourself with the relevant star god effects, and then try to open the illustrated book in the simulated universe.

Blessings in the simulated universe will be classified into the seven star god’s fates. Before entering the simulated universe, one of the star god’s main fates will be selected to activate the main effect, and there will be a probability of the fate blessing appearing in subsequent levels. For example, saving fate can increase the shield amount obtained by the character, remembering fate can reduce the effect resistance of the enemy target by 10%, void fate can increase the continuous damage caused by the character by 15%, and enriching fate can increase the recovery amount of the character Increase by 10%, Hunting Destiny can increase the character’s speed by 6%, Destruction Destiny can reduce the damage received by the character by 6%, Happy Destiny can increase the damage caused by the character’s additional attack by 24%, and in addition, only Collect the blessings of 3 main destiny, you can activate “ Echoes of fate and subsequently get a total of 6 or 10 you can additionally unlock “ echo articulation “, choose different fates according to the characteristics of the team, and then combine them with the effects of strange objects, you can form many different genres of gameplay, which is also an interesting part of the simulated universe.

Then you can see the introduction of the star gods of the seven fates in the illustrated book, and on the right you can see bless and strange thing There are two types of illustrations, and a blessing of destiny can be obtained after all the blessings are collected. 320 Star Joan there are seven systems in total, and as long as you discover a new one, you can get 30 Star Joan a total of 45 strange objects.

Agricultural skill points

A good combination of strange objects can help us to be invincible in the battle. Here are also recommended some curious objects that must be selected in the early stage.like Doctor’s Robe It can restore the energy of the path echo to the upper limit, and increase the damage, which can effectively accelerate the speed of pushing maps. The second Fuling gum Three-star blessings must appear after the battle is won, and the third time and space It can directly increase the star soul level of your character by 1. Although it should be useless for the boss who is full of star souls to choose this, but other players who are not full can also increase some damage by choosing this. The fourth Robe of Pure Beauty The more cosmic fragments you have on your body, the higher the damage you will cause. When you don’t need to use cosmic fragments, you can try to use 100 as a unit to collect the damage. It is suitable for playing levels at a low level. The fifth Dimensionality reduction dice It can increase the chance of choosing one more blessing, and help you accumulate the number of destiny blessings faster.You can choose to use other strange items according to your own needs, such as the use of Patrol Destiny, which is suitable for matching hunting paint and there is also a very interesting Galaxy Lotto , crushing destructible objects can have a chance to obtain a strange object, but it also has a chance to cause 99% HP loss of all of us. Everyone’s preferences for strange items are different, so everyone can also find their own style of strange items.

And if you need to brush skill points, it is also recommended to start brushing from the difficulty of the simulated world that you can load. We mainly brush the two waves of elite monsters in the level. After defeating them, you can get skill points. Enemies rushing to the next floor, and miscellaneous minions on the road can all be bypassed directly. If you can choose an event, try to choose an event to save time. Therefore, as long as your team has enough training, you can activate automatic combat farming skills in the simulated universe Points, if you brush skill points in world 1, monsters are weaker, but you have fewer skill points. After clearing the level, you can get about 80 points, and if you brush elite monsters in world 4, you can get 220 points. You can choose what you think is more suitable speed to farm.If the combat power is higher or there is a more stable configuration, it is also recommended to use it in the simulation World 6 Difficulty 1 Farming while brushing golden relics, in addition to farming skill points and relics, experience materials to strengthen relics” Lost Light Dust “It can also be collected in the simulated universe without consuming physical strength.and every week In the simulated universe, the most can be defeated 100 pieces Elite monsters spawn materials, so if you have a lot of time, you can also use materials such as Nong Guangchen or skill points to automatically spawn monsters in the simulated world every week.

Save life is suitable for a stable style of play, the recommended lineup will be March 7th + Natasha + 2 losersout March 7th can also be replaced with a higher one jephard Natasha can also be replaced by white dew the output bits are suggested to be Destroy the protagonist + Danheng or Seele , and if it is a formation that seeks speed or higher combat power, you can replace the tank position with output or auxiliary. Try to choose the blessing of fate as the main one during the battle. It is best to echo fate before the first wave of elite monsters. Unlocked, so Lolo at the beginning will be more used to choosing blessings, because sometimes after choosing Destiny, the subsequent blessings are distorted into other Destiny blessings. Of course, some people will get used to choosing strange items at the beginning, but in fact, there is not much difference.Next, let’s go directly to the part of Wangguan Jeppard. You can mainly focus the firepower on Jeppard. When Jeppard summons the mobs, he will use the Echo of Destiny again to take away the mobs. Therefore, the timing of using Echo of Destiny is very important. The next step is to constantly rely on the shield corner to protect the crispy corner, the nanny to use the finishing skills to supplement blood recovery, output to grasp the weak point and output, and then rely on the damage of the echo of fate to last until the final clearance.

World 3 difficulty 1 bosses are mainly jephard this level mainly tests the blood line endurance of the team, so the shield amount that can have the shield angle and the recovery amount of the nurse are the key points. As long as the survival endurance can be sustained, Wangguan has nothing to worry about. Side comparison would recommend Preserve fate or Hunting Destiny . It is recommended to choose to save the fate of the second reverberation articulation, you can choose “ Zero-dimensional reinforcement 」if you can still choose the third one, it is recommended to choose “ homogeneous transition “, you can start a move as soon as you enter the battle, the damage of mission echo will be a critical strike and the damage of the team members will be increased,If you choose Hunting Destiny, it is suggested that the second reverberation articulation can be selected “ Zuo Gongwei Ya “, activate when you see the enemy’s HP is below 50%. If you receive the Tail Knife, you can restore half of the energy of Destiny Echo, and there is a high probability to quickly activate it again. It can be used very well when clearing small monsters efficiency,For the third option, you can choose “ can’t shoot “, you can have two energy tanks, and you can activate the Fate Echo twice in total. If you use the Zhe Gong Dangerous Arrow in front of you to take down two waves of enemies in a row, you can refill it at once. The road is always clear and refreshing, and at the end Wang Guan can also buckle up the trick, and it is better to clear the summoned mobs at once.Since we are still using three- and four-star relics and light cones in the early stage, it is difficult to deal with elites and bosses with high blood volume, and they also like to summon mobs, so the groups of saving fate and hunting fate Echo damage will be the key to clearing monsters directly. In addition, if it can be used with Doctor’s Robe The strange objects, then the mobs can almost be taken away in one wave, and the overall process is more stable.

Although if you fail in the game, you can only start over from the settlement, but in fact, you can also quickly close the game when you feel that your battle situation seems to be unfavorable, and you can return to the state before entering the battle after restarting. I don’t know if the official will This will not be changed, but those who need to open up wasteland should not waste this hidden function.

Next, I will bring you the main points of strategies for simulating worlds 3-6 with difficulty 1 during the wasteland reclamation period for beginners. Worlds 3-4 are mainly for beginners, so they are mainly explained for Wangguan, while worlds 5 and 6 will be explained in detail. Let’s talk about how to play, and because in fact, many of you can automatically speed up after you get up, so I mainly sort out some key points for clearing the level and the recommended destiny of the star gods for novices to quickly master and use.

World 4 (Difficulty 1) Swallow

Difficulty 1 of World 4 is similar to Difficulty 1 of World 3 in terms of play style, it is also a choicesaveorhuntingFate, the main thing to pay attention to is to use the Fate Echo move at Wangguan, use group attack to clear the surrounding mobs at once, leaving Swallow alone, and ensure that the basic HP of the group characters is enough to withstand the damage , the last thing is to look at the shield amount of the saver and the recovery amount of the nanny. If you really die in the elite level, it may be that the training level is not enough. It is recommended to raise the character level to The average is 40~50, the light cone is also 40~50, and the average of the relics is +9 to pull up the basic blood line, double violence, and attack power. Tree.

World 5 (difficulty 1) Kafka

Difficulty 1 of world 5 will start to choose other fates, although Kafka is the easiest to be frozen among all bosses, so choosememoryDestiny is also good, but it is recommended to be a new choicebountifulit will be relatively simple, because Kafka of Wangguan has a skill “psychological suggestion“, will make the designated character enter the hinted state, after the reveal, the character will be controlled and unable to act, and will also attack our characters, so the best solution is to eliminate this negative state when being hinted, currently Characters with the ability to remove negative statusBronyafighting skills,march sevenAfter unlocking the deed “Purity”, the combat skills,natashaUnlock the combat skills after the deed “soothing”, but sometimes there may be more than one character hinted, and it may be too late to eliminate the negative effects at this time, so a better way is to choose the rich fate, the echo effect of fate can be used for our side Perform a super large group replenishment for all, and increase the upper limit of HP by 15% for 2 rounds, which can quickly pull up the bloodline of our characters, and another key point needs to be clicked “impermanence」，This effect can be used to eliminate all negative states at once when the state of psychological suggestion is added, and the rest is to test the output ability, because if the battle is delayed for too long, the subsequent electric shock damage will become more and more painful, so if the output character If the combat power is not high enough, the saver may not need to play for now, and sending two output characters can shorten the battle time as much as possible, such asDestroy the main charactermatchDan Hengor withmarch sevenThe shield angle used to eliminate the state, the blessing selection in the process, as long as you see that it can increase the health value, you can choose as much as possible.And the key one-star blessing “rain of law」。Even if you don’t have a shield horn, if you match Feng Rao’s large amount of blood recovery and you have a Feng Rao horn in your team, it is actually not easy to die without a shield.

World 6 (Difficulty 1) Cocolia