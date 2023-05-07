【Super Value Offer】Office, Windows limited-time special price 223 yuan, count down 48 hours to buy immediately! – Mr. Mad

Everyone’s favorite software for daily work and study must be Windows and Office. If you just need to upgrade your computer or need remote office and online learning, now the foreign e-commerce website UkeyDeal has launched a limited-time 48-hour Labor Day promotion! It includes Windows Professional Edition or Microsoft Office Professional Plus, as well as a lot of useful software, and you can get it with as little as one fold. If you need it, don’t miss it this time!

UkeyDeal, a well-known foreign software manufacturer, launched the “Labor Day Good Fortune” campaign this time, including a variety of Office and Windows tools, such as the latest Office 2021 professional enhanced permanent version. Now through the campaign, you can get it with NT471, which is 40% off. Super cheap; even the Windows operating system Windows 10 Professional Edition only costs $7.95 (about NT$243) to own.

If you want to experience Microsoft’s artificial intelligence and plan to upgrade to Windows 11, you only need NT532 to have the opportunity to interact with the latest Bing experience; in addition, there are a variety of special package packages, if you encounter any problems during installation and use, UkeyDeal also has a professional online technical support team that can assist in real-time solutions.

At present, it is known that the special price and cheap Office serial numbers sold on the UkeyDeal website are mainly obtained from genuine products obtained from Microsoft’s official website agents. They are all OEM versions, but the serial numbers are not a large number of single authorizations. To set up your own Microsoft account and bind a computer motherboard, the process will also be registered through Microsoft’s official website. There is no need to worry about serial number problems. If you have any doubts, it is not recommended to buy.

Windows, Office Limited Time Offer Specials

This promotion can start with an ultra-low discount is Office 2021 Professional Plus, which can be bought out directly at an ultra-low price. It is suitable for petty bourgeoisie, students, and users with low budgets. It can also be used with Windows 11 and Windows 10 Professional Edition/Home Edition, this part can be purchased according to your own needs.

Windows single set and multiple licenses

Office single and multiple licenses

Limited Time Windows and Office Value Pack

Enter the limited-time 40% discount code at checkout: “SUKD60”

Office limited time 4.5% off

Enter the limited-time 40% discount code at checkout: “SUKD55”

More hot selling system software 50% off!

Enter the limited-time 40% discount code at checkout: “SUKD50”

utility software

Mac tool software (MAC version)

After-sales guaranteed 24-hour online service

Regarding the price of UkeyDeal, I believe that many friends feel super excited, but there should also be many people who are worried. Will there be doubts about after-sales service after purchasing an online software platform like this? Although UkeyDeal is a foreign shopping website, it provides complete customer service in Chinese. If consumers need consultation or assistance when purchasing products, they can directly send letters to the customer service mailbox to quickly get solutions to problems.

After the payment is completed, you can receive an email with the key, which can be checked immediately, and contains detailed installation steps and information. If you have any questions, you can also contact the website customer service.

Use the above discount code as early as possible to avoid being unusable after the follow-up activities expire, and it will change back to the original price at that time, so you may have to wait for the next wave! If you have any serial number problems during or after purchase, you can contact UkeyDeal immediately if you have any questions, customer service email: [email protected]