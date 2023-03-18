What do you do when your phone breaks down? Most users may take it to the service center for repair, and during the repair process, your mobile phone needs to stay at the repair location, waiting for the parts to arrive or the repair to be completed.

However, sometimes in order for a repairman to really make sure your phone is done and working properly, they will require you to unlock your phone in some cases. Letting maintenance personnel access your mobile phone, but the mobile phone is left in the hands of others, there are some privacy concerns. Who doesn’t want to be the protagonist of the “Edison Chen Incident”? Therefore, Samsung has a very useful function called “maintenance mode”. How to use, this article will teach you!

How to use “Maintenance Mode” on Samsung phones?

1. Open the “Settings” in the Samsung mobile phone.

2. Scroll down and look for “Battery and Device Care.”

3. On the “Additional Maintenance” side, click “Maintenance Mode”.

4. Click “Back up your data”.

5. Select “Backup to External Storage”.

6. When the backup is complete, click “Enable” in “Maintenance Mode”.

7. Select whether a record should be created for the restart.

8. Click the “Restart” button.

Once your phone has finished rebooting, it will enter maintenance mode. In some cases, you will only see “Backup to External Storage” when backing up your data, if you see it, you can insert a USB drive or connect your phone to your computer and follow the on-screen steps. This is done to provide a physical backup of the data and messages on the phone if something unexpected happens when the phone is in maintenance mode.

How do I disable Maintenance Mode?

Whatever your reason for enabling maintenance mode, you can easily disable it by unlocking your phone, swiping down to reveal the notification shade, and tapping the Android system notification to exit maintenance mode. Then, follow the onscreen steps, which include providing your PIN, fingerprint, or password to verify.

When it’s done, your Samsung phone will reboot and you’ll be back in the mode you were in. Any apps installed or settings changed while in maintenance mode will be removed and restored to their original state.

Before using “Maintenance Mode”, it is strongly recommended to back up your phone

Maintenance mode is a great feature for Samsung phone owners, and when you enable it, it ensures that all your personal data remains safe while allowing a third party to repair your phone. Also, regardless of the reason you enable maintenance mode, we also strongly recommend that you back up your phone. Even if you don’t rely on Google Drive and Google Photos, there are plenty of ways to store your backups in the cloud.