Here comes the opportunity!! ASROCK has released the e-sports Mon and wants to hold an event. We have prepared 4 Mons, 1 Z790 motherboard and 1 DeskMini. Everyone can take it away with HK$1. Participants need to go to the designated brain shop Head, shadow the “Innovative Elements” logo on the ASROCK monitor displayed in the store, and then go to the FB event Post of the QC Supplies agent to leave a message, give it a go, and the bicycle will become a motorcycle.

⭕️ ASRock limited $1 product list:

◾️PG34WQ15R3A – 34″ 165Hz WQHD RGB Backlit Curved Monitor – $3,799

◾️PG34WQ15R2B – 34” 165Hz WQHD Curved Monitor – $3,090

◾️PG32QF2B – 32″ 165Hz QHD Monitor – $2,680

◾️PG27F15RS1A – 27″ 240Hz FHD Curved Monitor – $1,799

◾️Z790 LIVEMIXER Motherboard – $2,390

◾️DESKMINI B660 Barebones – $1,800

⭕️ FB Activity Post :

shorturl.at/eQUVY

⭕️ Event Date :

From March 2nd to March 15th, the result of the event will be announced on March 20th.

#Event organized by QC agent

#If you have any questions, you can PM the agent

#QC reserves the right to make the final decision

#This event is only available in Hong Kong