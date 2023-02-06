debut role
Yan Liang
Yan Liang was originally a mortal, for the sake of Yuan Shao’s overlord status, he voluntarily took the pill and turned into a terrifying monster.
After the transformation, Yan Liang is still loyal to Yuan Shao, and has killed countless enemies for him. The knife in his hand can make various attacks, making it difficult for ordinary people to see through.
ugly sentence
Like Yan Liang, Wen Chou was originally a mortal. But for Yuan Shao’s overlord status, he voluntarily took the pill and turned into a terrifying monster.
After the transformation, Wen Chou is still loyal to Yuan Shao, killing countless enemies for him, and the big hammer in his hand can crush all enemies.
The final trial version of “Crouching Dragon: Fall from the Sky” will be available on February 24 for a limited time
The final trial version will be available for download on all platforms from 16:00 on February 24 (Fri) to 14:59 on March 27 (Mon). Different from the previous trial version, this final trial version includes the first 2 levels of the game, so whether it is the first contact or players who have played the previous trial version, they can experience the new content to their heart’s content. In addition, the final trial version will also provide a multiplayer mode, and as long as you inherit the record of breaking through the opening level to the official version of the game, you can get the game item “Crouching Dragon”.
Summary of the final trial version
|
name
|
Crouching Dragon: Heaven Has Fallen
|
corresponding platform
|
|
release time
|
February 24, 2023 (Friday) 16:00 to March 27 (Mon), 2023 14:59
※ Please note that you will not be able to download or play after the above time.
|
Customs clearance bonus
|
Game props “Crouching Dragon Pocket”
※ You can get the official version of the game record inheritance system that has broken through the opening stage.
※ The content is the same as the trial version bonus that will be available for download in September 2022.
※ This bonus can also be obtained in the official version of the game.
|
Remark
|
※ This trial version is a version under development, and the content of the official version may be different.
※ This trial version needs to be connected to the Internet. It will not be possible to play without being connected to Xbox Network or PlayStation Network.
※ The multiplayer mode of this trial version can be played without joining the paid network services provided by each platform.
※ The game records of this trial version can be inherited to the official product version.
General Edition Product Overview
-
Product name: Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls
-
Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Steam
Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows Store
※ The physical version is limited to PS5/PS4 version
※ Support Xbox Game Pass
-
Game Type: Dark Three Kingdoms Action RPG
-
Release date: March 3, 2023 (Friday) ※ Simultaneous global sale
-
Suggested price: NT$1790 ※ Free for Xbox Game Pass members
-
Bonus content: The first batch of limited bonuses for the Chinese physical version: “Special 3D Cover”
Early purchase bonus (physical version/download version): “White Tiger Battle Armor Set”
Pre-order bonus: (Download version) “Suzaku Battle Armor Set”
※ The details of the first batch of bonus codes for the Chinese physical version will be released in the future
※ The early purchase bonus will be attached to the first physical version, and the download period for the early purchase bonus of the download version will end on March 16 (Thursday)
※ The pre-order bonus of the download version also includes an early purchase bonus.The download version will be available for pre-order at a later date
※ The Xbox Game Pass version does not include various bonuses
-
Game Rating: Restricted
-
Development: Producer: Fumihiko Yasuda
Development Producer: Yamajima Akira
Asia Limited Collector’s Edition Product Overview (Physical Edition Limited)
-
Product Name: Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls Treasure Box (Asia Limited)
-
Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4
-
Commodity content: “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls” game software (physical version)
WEAVISM Design T-shirt
Original art collection
Original Mini Soundtrack Soundtrack CD
DLC “Zhurong Hair Crown”
DLC “Gonggong Hair Crown”
-
Bonus content: early purchase bonus “White Tiger Battle Armor Set”※ The first batch of physical editions will include this special code
※ The release date is the same as the regular version
