Taiwan’s Koei Tecmo announced today (2/5) in conjunction with the Taipei Game Show that the new Dark Three Kingdoms action role-playing game “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty” (PS5/PS4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One) /Steam/Windows Store) will release the final trial version on February 24, and at the same time expose the images of the generals of the Yuan family Yan Liang and Wen Chou who both turned into horror monsters after taking the elixir.

debut role

Yan Liang

Yan Liang was originally a mortal, for the sake of Yuan Shao’s overlord status, he voluntarily took the pill and turned into a terrifying monster.

After the transformation, Yan Liang is still loyal to Yuan Shao, and has killed countless enemies for him. The knife in his hand can make various attacks, making it difficult for ordinary people to see through.

ugly sentence

Like Yan Liang, Wen Chou was originally a mortal. But for Yuan Shao’s overlord status, he voluntarily took the pill and turned into a terrifying monster.

After the transformation, Wen Chou is still loyal to Yuan Shao, killing countless enemies for him, and the big hammer in his hand can crush all enemies.

The final trial version of “Crouching Dragon: Fall from the Sky” will be available on February 24 for a limited time

The final trial version will be available for download on all platforms from 16:00 on February 24 (Fri) to 14:59 on March 27 (Mon). Different from the previous trial version, this final trial version includes the first 2 levels of the game, so whether it is the first contact or players who have played the previous trial version, they can experience the new content to their heart’s content. In addition, the final trial version will also provide a multiplayer mode, and as long as you inherit the record of breaking through the opening level to the official version of the game, you can get the game item “Crouching Dragon”.

The final trial version of the bonus game props “Crouching Dragon”

Summary of the final trial version

name Crouching Dragon: Heaven Has Fallen

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo corresponding platform PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

Steam

Microsoft Store release time February 24, 2023 (Friday) 16:00 to March 27 (Mon), 2023 14:59 ※ Please note that you will not be able to download or play after the above time. Customs clearance bonus Game props “Crouching Dragon Pocket” ※ You can get the official version of the game record inheritance system that has broken through the opening stage. ※ The content is the same as the trial version bonus that will be available for download in September 2022. ※ This bonus can also be obtained in the official version of the game. Remark ※ This trial version is a version under development, and the content of the official version may be different. ※ This trial version needs to be connected to the Internet. It will not be possible to play without being connected to Xbox Network or PlayStation Network. ※ The multiplayer mode of this trial version can be played without joining the paid network services provided by each platform. ※ The game records of this trial version can be inherited to the official product version.

General Edition Product Overview

Product name: Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Steam

Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows Store

※ The physical version is limited to PS5/PS4 version

※ Support Xbox Game Pass

Game Type: Dark Three Kingdoms Action RPG

Release date: March 3, 2023 (Friday) ※ Simultaneous global sale

Suggested price: NT$1790 ※ Free for Xbox Game Pass members

Bonus content: The first batch of limited bonuses for the Chinese physical version: “Special 3D Cover”

Early purchase bonus (physical version/download version): “White Tiger Battle Armor Set”

Pre-order bonus: (Download version) “Suzaku Battle Armor Set”

※ The details of the first batch of bonus codes for the Chinese physical version will be released in the future

※ The early purchase bonus will be attached to the first physical version, and the download period for the early purchase bonus of the download version will end on March 16 (Thursday)

※ The pre-order bonus of the download version also includes an early purchase bonus.The download version will be available for pre-order at a later date

※ The Xbox Game Pass version does not include various bonuses

Game Rating: Restricted

Development: Producer: Fumihiko Yasuda

Development Producer: Yamajima Akira

Asia Limited Collector’s Edition Product Overview (Physical Edition Limited)

Product Name: Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls Treasure Box (Asia Limited)

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Commodity content: “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls” game software (physical version)

WEAVISM Design T-shirt

Original art collection

Original Mini Soundtrack Soundtrack CD

DLC “Zhurong Hair Crown”

DLC “Gonggong Hair Crown”

Bonus content: early purchase bonus “White Tiger Battle Armor Set”※ The first batch of physical editions will include this special code

※ The release date is the same as the regular version

