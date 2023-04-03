Home Technology 【Tutorial】Teach you to cancel YouTube Premium subscription service from Web version / Android / iOS-ePrice.HK
【Tutorial】Teach you to cancel YouTube Premium subscription service from Web version / Android / iOS-ePrice.HK

【Tutorial】Teach you to cancel YouTube Premium subscription service from Web version / Android / iOS-ePrice.HK

I wonder if you have subscribed to the YouTube Premium service? I have it, so that when the children are sleeping, music can be played in the background on YouTube, and it will not play and pop up ads. However, if you subscribe to YouTube Premium, but later find that there is no need to continue the class, how exactly can you cancel the subscription? In this article, we will teach you how to easily subscribe for the web version, Android version, and iOS version. Read below!

Keep in mind that unsubscribing from YouTube Premium means you won’t be able to download videos, watch ad-free videos, and play in the background using the YouTube app, here’s how to unsubscribe:

Unsubscribe using the web version

001: Open the browser and go to the “Purchase Items and Membership” page.
002: Click “Manage Membership” and select “Deactivate”.
003: Click “Continue to Cancel” to deactivate, or you can select “Change to Suspend” to suspend membership for up to 6 months and resume at any time.
004: Select the reason for membership cancellation and click “Continue”.
005: Click “Cancel Subscription” several times to confirm.

Unsubscribe with YouTube for Android

If you are using an Android device to subscribe to YouTube Premium, you can follow the steps below to unsubscribe on your Android phone.

001: Open the YouTube app.
002: Click on the avatar position in the upper right corner.
003: Select “Purchase Items and Membership”.
004: Click “Deactivate” and then “Continue Cancellation”; or click “Change to Suspend” to suspend membership for up to 6 months.
005: Click “Next”, select the reason for deactivation, and select “Cancel Subscription” to confirm.

If you subscribed to a free trial of YouTube Premium with a credit card, canceling the subscription will not immediately lose the privilege, but will continue to be a member until the next bill.

Unsubscribe with YouTube for iOS

If you use an iOS device to subscribe to YouTube Premium, you can use the following methods to unsubscribe.

001: Open “Settings”.
002: Tap your Apple ID.
003: Click “Subscriptions” and find “YouTube”.
004: Click “Cancel Subscription” and press “Confirm”.

