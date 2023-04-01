When traveling abroad, Google Maps is one of the necessities, but sometimes the signal may be unstable or to save data, it may not be possible to use Google Maps through the Internet. But in fact, Google Maps supports offline functions, even if your mobile phone has no signal, it can help you navigate safely. For people who often travel abroad or go to remote areas with unstable signal, offline maps may be quite useful. The big premise is that you need to do some planning in advance.

When you anticipate that you may face poor signal conditions, you can consider downloading maps of the places you plan to go in advance. The process is fairly simple and works on Android as well as iOS devices.

How to use Google Maps offline?

001: Open the Google Maps application.

002: Click on the avatar in the upper right corner.

003: Click “Offline Map”.

004: Click “Choose your own map”.

005: You will see a square frame, move it to the area where you plan to go.

006: Click “Download”.

If you’re going to be staying in a specific place for a long time, such as a city or town, there’s an even easier way:

001: Search for your destination on Google Maps. (eg: Hong Kong)

002: Open the message page, there will be three dots in the upper right corner, click on it.

003: Select “Download Offline Maps” and Google Maps will still give you the option to adjust the area.

In both cases, Maps will show you how much space the map file will take up on your phone before you download it. In general, the more precise your location, the less space it takes up. If you have “Automatically update offline maps” turned on in your Offline Maps Settings, your maps will be updated approximately every two weeks to include the latest data.

It should be noted that you will not get real-time traffic data when you are offline. Before you reconnect to the Internet, any arrival time between destinations will only be an estimate. Even in real traffic jams, when you are offline It will be assumed that there is no traffic jam.