CORSAIR launched several “entry-level” gaming headsets at the end of May this year, including: HS55 SURROUND and HS65 SURROUND;Although it is an entry-level gaming headset, it also has specifications such as light weight, support for multiple platforms, and certification of many voice platforms. It is a headset with a fairly high CP value;

And this time out of the box is the HS55 SURROUND series gaming headset;

As a white control, of course, the white version will also be pulled out of the box~~

Without further ado, let’s get into this unboxing~~

=====Unboxing =====

The outer box design uses the classic pirate ship yellow as the background color;

The picture of HS55 SURROUND is placed in the middle, and the big HS55 SURROUND model is also printed on the right side;

This headset also supports PC, MAC, PS4, PS5, Switch and can be used with mobile phones with a 3.5mm connector.







On the left side of the earphones, there are several special introductions of earphones, mainly including:

1. Use comfortable and soft memory foam and faux leather earmuffs

2. Lightweight design, only 273 grams

3. Use the included USB adapter to support Dolby Audio 7.1-channel surround sound



In addition to supporting Dolby Audio sound, it also supports Corsair’s own software iCUE.



In addition to the same feature introduction on the side part, there is also a slogan that Corsair has for each type of product, and the headphone part is NEVER MISS A BEAT (never miss a beat).



There are additional special explanations for each part of the headset on the back, which will be introduced in the future.



The contents inside are also very simple, including warranty book, safety manual, introduction book, headphone body and a 3.5mm to USB-A converter.



=====HS55 SURROUND=====

The first is the adapter part. If you want the headphones to have Dolby Audio sound effects and EQ mode settings, you need to connect the headphones to this adapter and then connect them to a computer or MAC to use them.

The LOGO of the pirate ship is also printed on the top of the adapter, and the small details are designed to look good~~



The design above the head beam is quite simple, although there is only a simple CORSAIR word, but also because it is white as the bottom, it gives a very elegant feeling.



The retractable tenon part provides a total of 11 paragraphs that can be adjusted, and the surface is also treated with hairline to make the overall visual sense more textured.



The materials of the earmuffs and headband area are memory foam and artificial leather earmuffs respectively.







The middle of the earmuff shell is printed with a reflective pirate ship LOGO, and the surrounding is designed with concentric circles, which looks very textured.



There is also the model number //HS55 on the joints where the earmuffs are adjusted, so that everyone can understand the product model at a glance.



In the function key section, there is a volume adjustment wheel that can be used.



The wiring part uses a 3.5mm connector natively, so it can also be used by plugging in a mobile phone;

With the adapter, it can support Dolby Audio 7.1-channel surround sound on PC and MAC.



For the microphone part, the HS55 SURROUND is designed to be directly mounted on it;

In addition, it has obtained DISCORD certification, with clear communication effect and excellent sound quality;

In addition, the microphone also supports the function of mute when it is put away. If you want to speak ill of teammates or opponents, you can put it away first and then talk (mistakenly).



=====iCUE Audio Support =====

In the iCUE software part, HS55 SURROUND is also supported, as long as the headset is connected to the included adapter, it can be set;

After the first connection, if NVIDIA’s Broadcast has not been downloaded in advance, iCUE will automatically jump out, and you can download it directly;



After downloading, you can switch on and off the functions such as noise removal from the microphone and room echo cancellation…

You can also perform a microphone test.



The next step is the EQ setting. The Thief Ship originally had several preset scenes to choose from. If you are not used to listening to it, you can also adjust it yourself to adjust to the audio you are most familiar with;

In addition, there is a switch for Dolby Audio 7.1-channel surround sound in the lower left corner. When the switch is on, the headset will also emit a switch prompt sound.



The last part of the device setting section can set the volume of the microphone, the selection of the color of the headset in the setting interface, and the switch of the function prompt sound.



=====Summary =====





The above is the unpacking of CORSAIR HS55 SURROUND~~

The pressure on the ear is definitely the most worrying point for many people, but after several weeks of use and experience, after wearing it for 2 hours, there is not much discomfort;

In terms of weight, since this headset also adopts a lightweight design (273 grams), it will not feel too burdensome to wear, and the overall feeling is very comfortable;

With a multi-functional gaming headset that supports Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound, is compatible with multiple platforms, has a lightweight design, can be adjusted with EQ, and is full of pirate ship beliefs, I personally think that I want to start with cheap and high CP value. One of the options that is very suitable for players~~

