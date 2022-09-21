Although LG’s mobile phone business suffered losses one after another and finally needed to withdraw from the market, they have been brave enough to develop new technologies and try to seek breakthroughs in mobile phone design, which are rarely seen in current mobile phone brands. Yesterday, a Korean YouTube channel found the LG Rollable, a very rare scroll-screen phone that could not be listed.

It is a pity that the new technology is stillborn

It can be seen from the film that LG Rollable has a lot of thought even in the packaging box, and also adopts a scroll-like design. At first glance, the LG Rollable is no different from a normal narrow and long phone, with a dual-lens (64MP OIS main camera + 12MP wide-angle) camera set vertically on the back of the phone. The POLED flexible scroll screen can be changed from 6.8 inches to 7.4 inches. The system has added corresponding gesture control, and the screen will automatically open or retract. It can be seen that the motor used to push the scroll screen is quite strong, and it can even push three thick books away. Although a slight crease can be seen on the scroll screen, it is not too obvious and has no effect on use.

Heavier than Z Fold4

In terms of specifications, the LG Rollable is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 2.8MP selfie lens, a built-in 4,500mAh battery but no wireless charging, but the body weighs 285g, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold4 and iPhone 14 Pro New are 263g and 240g respectively. The film also sees LG’s specially designed mobile phone case for Rollable. From the whole package, it seems that it is ready for the market. It is a pity that it was stillborn because of its withdrawal from the market.

Source: BullsLab