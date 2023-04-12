Sponsored by “PCM”, the annual technology event “IT Specialized Product Award” is now open for readers to vote, readers and people who love technology products, please actively participate! Vote for the computer technology, digital entertainment, and business applications and services most worthy of everyone’s support in 22/23.

The mesh wireless network system is very practical for the unique living environment in Hong Kong. Among them, the three-pack of Linksys Velop MX12600 Mesh routers has been widely recognized in the market. Its tri-band wireless network system adopts Wi-Fi 6 technology, 2.4GHz and the first The first group of 5GHz spectrum provides 600Mbps+1,200Mbps speed, using 2×2 antenna configuration, the second group of 5GHz spectrum is upgraded to 4×4, providing a theoretical speed of 2,400Mbps, providing a high-speed, stable and safe Internet experience, suitable for modern families Various needs.

Each node of the system is equipped with a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 512MB RAM and 512MB flash memory to provide performance and stability. In addition, each node also has three LAN ports, allowing you to connect wired devices, such as computers, game consoles or smart TVs. The Linksys app can also provide a simple and easy operation method, allowing users to manage the wireless network system, view device connection status, set up the network, and even set up parental controls to protect children’s online safety.

Vote 06 – Linksys Atlas Pro 6 Home Wireless Router Grand Prize

The Linksys Atlas Pro 6, a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router system, was shortlisted for the Home Wireless Router of the Year award for its robust performance and coverage. Linksys Atlas Pro 6 has Velop intelligent Mesh technology, which can provide high-speed, stable and seamless connection for the home network. Altas Pro 6 is AX5400 dual-band, providing [email protected] and 4,[email protected] speed, allowing all users at home to enjoy Enjoy a smooth streaming, gaming and video calling experience.

One of the highlights of Linksys Atlas Pro 6 is that it supports 160MHz channels, which can provide extremely high transfer rates and low latency. In addition, it also supports Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS), which can reduce interference and improve signal quality. Linksys Atlas Pro 6 is based on Qualcomm Immersive Home 214 core, providing dual-core 1GHz processing chip with excellent stability and compatibility. The installation and control of Linksys Atlas Pro 6 is also very simple, just through the free Linksys app, it can be easily set up and managed.

Linksys

http://www.linksys.com/hk

www.facebook.com/linksysHK