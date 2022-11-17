▲ Microsoft says the benefit can be applied for and activated by March 31, 2023. (AFP)

Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s game subscription service, gives users access to hundreds of games across different platforms. Microsoft has announced that it is expanding its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, offering users a free three-month trial of Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Ultimate users who do not yet have a subscription to Apple TV+ or Apple Music can apply for these two free trial benefits on the Xbox console or the Xbox app on Windows, Microsoft said. After users apply, they will be directed to the corresponding Apple TV+ or Apple Music website to activate their subscription, and this benefit can be applied for and activated before March 31, 2023.

Apple will release dedicated apps for Apple TV+ and Apple Music on Windows PC next year, as Apple continues to expand the availability of Apple TV+ and Apple Music on new platforms, and Apple TV+ and Apple Music will also be available on Xbox consoles use on.

