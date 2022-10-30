Home Technology 【XF Technology Unpacking】SilverStone FARA 512Z Case | XFastest News
Technology

【XF Technology Unpacking】SilverStone FARA 512Z Case | XFastest News

by admin
【XF Technology Unpacking】SilverStone FARA 512Z Case | XFastest News

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

#XF Live

SilverStone has once again launched an all-round mid-tower ATX case, with cooling performance, ARGB lighting effects, and upright installation of modular graphics cards! Support 360, 280 water cooling installation at the same time, let’s take a look at how to get out of the frame this time.

10/28 17:00 Let’s have a look together!


Become a channel member of XF and receive your exclusive benefits

Join the community▼▼

🔔Subscribe to YT: https://bit.ly/2Y1ED4J
🔍 Follow IG: https://bit.ly/2RACLQD
👍Like FB: https://bit.ly/2FG7p41
📺TikTok：https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSeKX7ctQ/
✉️XFNews：https://news.xfastest.com/

Further reading:

See also  Revolut expands with "one click" payments for ecommerce

You may also like

“Evil Castle 8: Village Gold Edition” evaluation, this...

Doctor Who is coming to Disney+ for everyone...

The three lines of investment of the metaverse

The three lines of investment of the metaverse

“From Space (Neon Invaders)” Nintendo Switch Traditional Chinese...

Because Facebook is asking us which posts we...

Chrome exposed high-risk “zero-day vulnerability” has been exploited!...

The sci-fi horror game “Callisto Protocol” directly cancels...

How the role of Internet eXchange Points changes

Meteor hits Mars NASA probe takes a photo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy