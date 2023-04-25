Home » 【ZCOPE】Easy operation and monitoring, one plug and play Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone – PCM
Technology

【ZCOPE】Easy operation and monitoring, one plug and play Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone – PCM

by admin
【ZCOPE】Easy operation and monitoring, one plug and play Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone – PCM

If you want to improve the quality of video recording, it is easiest to add a microphone. Therefore, in recent years, manufacturers have actively launched USB interface microphones for Streamer. However, in addition to easy installation and use, functions and operations tend to rely on software adjustments. Therefore, Sennheiser recently launched the Profile USB Microphone, which is characterized by an attached operation panel that can adjust different volumes and provide functions such as monitoring and mixing. In addition, the Type-C interface can support cross-platform driver-free plug-and-play.

ZCOPE! Regular new releases!

Share our digital technology with you. Play life! Remember to Like, Share and Subscribe to our Channel immediately, there is always a bell boy! Please support us a lot! ! !

YouTube: click here
Telegram: click here
IG: click here
FB: click here
Twitter: click here

See also  Best upcoming horror games of 2023 - Gamereactor

You may also like

Payment solutions, Secutix chooses Adyen

“Super Dimensional Yuxi Fighter Girl Sisters vs Sisters”...

Will Intel Meteor Lake Have Adamantine L4 Cache...

Divorces Italian style but in tech sauce: when...

IBM MQ: IT security warning about a new...

Primo Levi’s Versifier was already ChatGPT

Thermaltake Launches CTE C750 High Tower Tempered Glass...

With Lydia Goutas on the War on Talent

Powerline WiFi Mesh !! TP-Link Deco PX50 Mesh...

Enhanced connectivity facilitates integration into process control

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy