【ZCOPE】Easy operation and monitoring, one plug and play Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone – PCM

If you want to improve the quality of video recording, it is easiest to add a microphone. Therefore, in recent years, manufacturers have actively launched USB interface microphones for Streamer. However, in addition to easy installation and use, functions and operations tend to rely on software adjustments. Therefore, Sennheiser recently launched the Profile USB Microphone, which is characterized by an attached operation panel that can adjust different volumes and provide functions such as monitoring and mixing. In addition, the Type-C interface can support cross-platform driver-free plug-and-play.

