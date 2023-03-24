Home Technology 【ZCOPE】Is it enough to build a computer? What is the recommended configuration for Diablo IV beta 1440p 60fps high quality?
Technology

【ZCOPE】Is it enough to build a computer? What is the recommended configuration for Diablo IV beta 1440p 60fps high quality?

by admin
【ZCOPE】Is it enough to build a computer? What is the recommended configuration for Diablo IV beta 1440p 60fps high quality?

In the blink of an eye, the Diablo series will soon launch the fourth episode. Although there are still 3 months before the official launch date, they will hold a public beta event this weekend (March 25-28), so that players can experience it first. However, the official system requirements only provide recommended configurations for 1080p 60fps image quality, so what configuration is required for 1440p (2K) resolution? The editor has tested RTX 3050, 3060, 3060 Ti, 3070 Ti and 4070 Ti for everyone this time. If you want to know which graphics card can meet the minimum requirements of 1440p 60fps high-definition quality, remember to watch the video…

ZCOPE! Regular new releases!

Share our digital technology with you. Play life! Remember to like, share and subscribe to our Channel immediately, and there will be a bell boy! Please support us a lot! ! !

YouTube: click here
Telegram: click here
IG: click here
FB: click here
Twitter: click here

previous articleInsta360’s new product announcement is related to mobile phone filming and photography?

See also  Isle of Catan - Console Edition announced for PlayStation and Xbox - Catan - Console Edition

You may also like

Build the most wild and unconstrained crazy amusement...

The Italian Association of Down People presents the...

Of artificial intelligence, Midjourney and fake photos of...

The latest release date of “The Lord of...

Youth Internet Monitor 2023: TikTok not among the...

Redfall on PlayStation 5 canceled due to Xbox

Synchronous and asynchronous communication | TechSmith

Netmarble’s latest action RPG “Level Up Alone: ​​Rise”...

dnsmasq at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial...

Made in Hong Kong, the bullet-hell shooting mobile...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy