Recalling that a while ago, before the launch of Zoom Fly 5, many people were discussing her configuration. This time, the midsole configuration of ZommFly 5 was changed to the configuration of ZOOM X corner + full carbon version, and the price of the full carbon version was added. But down to 4000??

Many people started saying:

How could there be a carbon version with a price of 4000? How to lower the price and increase the configuration? Blah blah blah, it turned out that someone dismantled it as soon as it was launched, and there is a full carbon version inside!!!!

Then, because the midsole is equipped with Zoom X corners, there began to be quite bipolar evaluations, and finally I saw a Youtuber I like very much. OWN BIDAfter the narration to her, I really want to wear it. After all, I have worn another pair of Pegasus Turbo nature shoes with Zoom X corners. As I wear them, I like her feet more and more ^^

Finally, I chatted with Mr. Su, who was cycling and running amphibiously. Mr. Su lost a super sweet price link limited to Zoom Fly 5 Hakone, and then slipped his hand….

Thank you Teacher Su (huh?

The following sentence: Ding Zai, there is your package.

Nike Zoom Fly 5 configuration:

Fliknit woven breathable mesh upper

Zoom X corner buffer midsole + SR02 package material covering

Full sole carbon fiber version

Heel difference 8mm (front 31mm rear 39mm)

The double-layer upper material is composed of thermal fusion to reduce the use of stitches. The outer layer is mainly made of Flyknit woven yarn, and the inner layer is made of cut pieces for enhanced covering and support. The inner lining on both sides of the toe cap has reinforced support. Durable panels, in the middle of the shoe, are folded in half to form lace holes, the panels are connected to the midsole, and the outside is thermally fused with Flyknit woven breathable mesh.

ZoomFly5 is a shoe for dual-directional training. Unlike competition shoes, it has a single-layer breathable upper, but the air permeability is not too bad. It is OK to run at the current temperature, but I don’t know if it will perform well in summer. It’s a discount.

The shape is normal, not too big or too small, and the coverage and stability are good after the shoelaces are fastened. Although the tongue has only one shoelace fixing hole, the tongue with a little thickness reduces the pressure on the instep, and it is easy to wear. Comfortable and won’t run around.

The biggest highlight of the upper is the NIKE SWOOSH hook logo made of reflective material, which is super handsome, and this time the Hakone color scheme is yellow-green as the theme, and it is paired with the victory dragonfly representing Hakone. I love it very much ^^

The thickness of the padding inside the ankle is average. The built-in cup-shaped stabilizer is sufficient in height and hardness, and the midsole extending upwards makes the stability of the ankle good. Don’t worry about the problem of not following the foot. This time the shape of the midsole of the heel , following the previous upturned arc, after removing the sharp shape, it looks unexpectedly pleasing to the eye.

The midsole configuration of Zoom Fly 5 uses SR02 foam material to cover the ZOOM X angle material of the entire sole, and is matched with a carbon fiber sheet for the entire sole. There is a window in the middle of the outsole to directly see the appearance of ZOOM X. Let’s talk about the foot feel. The Zoom Fly 5 is marked with the name ZOOM X. It’s a bit like the feeling that the lovers above AUO are not satisfied. There is a soft and elastic foot feel, but it’s not like the original ZOOM X. Light soft play (is there such a rap…

To put it simply, the feeling of using the corners of ZOOM X is like the feeling of making ZOOM X about 80%. In terms of lightness, softness and elasticity, the corner materials wrapped in it can be combined by bonding. So sometimes there will be a squeaking sound, like the sound of two pieces of Styrofoam sticking together with double-sided tape, because there will be gaps when the corners are glued together, and it may stick a little bit and bounce off when stepping on it. , there will be abnormal sounds, and the probability of occurrence is quite high.

The area of ​​the midsole is quite large. With the carbon fiber version of the full sole, the stability is quite enough. You can feel her comfortable foot feeling when you put it on, and it runs quite smoothly. Compared with the previous generation, the foot feels close to the people. Many, ZOOM FLY 4 is more inclined to the setting of the competition (speed training), and it is more inclined to the hard bounce, while the soft bounce of Zoom Fly 5 is smooth, and it is relatively friendly for training. If you remove the names of ZOOM FLY and ZOOM X, For a pair of full-sole carbon fiber jogging shoes priced at 4,000 yuan, it’s really good!!

With the increase of accumulated mileage, the current accumulated mileage has reached more than 30 K, and the feeling of the feet has become smoother and softer. Training at a speed of about 5 and a half to 6 minutes, with a front of 31mm and a rear of 39mm The thickness of the bottom, the cushioning response and the rebound are sufficient, and you can do all kinds of training. My friends who pushed me to use this pair directly replaced the original training shoes Zoom Tempo Next %. They are really a pair of training shoes that are friendly to the people. Apart from the sizzling sound (laughs…

PS: The insole is also made of recycled materials, and you can see the splicing material used when you lift the insole.

In the early 2000s, you can get Hakone-limited carbon fiber jogging shoes. There is really nothing to complain about, right?

Let’s compare the configuration of each generation of ZOOM FLY:

ZOOM FLY: LUNAR+ composite nylon version

ZOOM FLY FK&FLYKNIT: REACT+ full sole carbon fiber version

ZOOM FLY 3: REACT+ full sole carbon fiber version

ZOOM FLY 4: REACT+ full sole carbon fiber version

ZOOM FLY 5: ZOOM X & SR02+ full sole carbon fiber version

TEMPO NEXT%: ZOOM X & REACT+ composite nylon version

Disassembly video:

The front and rear soles are separated outsole design, and with the window in the middle of the shoe, you can see the corners of the midsole material ZOOM X, and the notches like spikes, which have good grip performance in different directions.

Excluding the names of ZOOM FLY and ZOOM X, a pair of jogging shoes priced at 4,000 yuan has a full-foot carbon fiber version, plus such rebound, cushioning + Hakone limited, and a super sweet discount price, which can be competent All the daily training, I really can.

In the words of a friend, friends who like Pegasus turbo nature will definitely like this pair.

Finally, let’s take a look at the comparison chart of Zoom Fly 5 VS Zoom Fly 4:

Zoom Fly 4 Hakone limited unboxing:

