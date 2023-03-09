What to expect from Rocksteady’s next project after the studio gave us gems like Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight Very high, so it’s almost inevitable that the official debut of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will leave many people overwhelmed. The first few months of 2023 haven’t been fully spelled out, as leaked screenshots showing a battle pass and multiple currencies sparked a flurry of disappointed protests that have continued after gameplay demos and reiterations that the game will always require an online connection. is increasing. This may be one of the reasons for the latest decision of the Warner Bros. Discovery company.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier,Jez Corden of Windows Central) and your sources have indeed been told that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been pushed back from May 26 to an as-yet-undetermined date this fall. It’s important to note that this extra time won’t be used to change anything noteworthy on the core game or system side, but just polish what’s already there.

Schreier said only that the game had been postponed until later in the year, while Corden claimed it was now set for the final quarter. Kinda funny because I heard they were aiming for August or September last week, but maybe Starfield’s newly announced release date will cause some changes to get what looks and sounds like another Marvel Revenant and Gotham Knights gets the hell out of Bethesda’s highly anticipated game. I hope we will have an official confirmation tomorrow at the latest.