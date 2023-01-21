Press like to join the fan group

The core of this upgrade is Intel Core i9-13900k and Nvida RTX 4090. In addition, the O11D EVO case is changed to reverse installation and vertical installation of the graphics card. The host version can continue to be used, but the main consideration is to take the opportunity to upgrade There is a motherboard with a Thunderbolt 4 interface, but this time the black color scheme seems a bit too low-key, and the white and fully transparent case seems to be more suitable for hands-on models. The total price of the whole machine is about NT$178,000, this time the actual cost is about NT$111,000, and some parts and components are still used. In addition, special thanks to the sponsors for this video: #intel #Apacer

＝＝＝＝ Computer Menu＝＝＝＝

Processor: Intel Core i9 13900k

Memory: Apacer NOX DDR5-5200 32GB x 4

Motherboard: ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO

All-in-one water cooling: Corsair iCUE H150i ELITE

Graphics Card: Nvdia RTX 4090 Founders Edition

SSD: Apacer AS2280Q4U 2TB x 2

SSD: Samsung 980 Pro 2TB x 2

Chassis: LIAN LI O11 EVO + Vertical Graphics Kit

Power Supply: ROG THOR II 1200W

