[影片] Upgrade to a new computer for the new year! 13900k + RTX 4090 really fragrant reverse vertical mount!

[影片] Upgrade to a new computer for the new year! 13900k + RTX 4090 really fragrant reverse vertical mount!

Liao Ahui

The core of this upgrade is Intel Core i9-13900k and Nvida RTX 4090. In addition, the O11D EVO case is changed to reverse installation and vertical installation of the graphics card. The host version can continue to be used, but the main consideration is to take the opportunity to upgrade There is a motherboard with a Thunderbolt 4 interface, but this time the black color scheme seems a bit too low-key, and the white and fully transparent case seems to be more suitable for hands-on models. The total price of the whole machine is about NT$178,000, this time the actual cost is about NT$111,000, and some parts and components are still used. In addition, special thanks to the sponsors for this video: #intel #Apacer

＝＝＝＝ Computer Menu＝＝＝＝

  • Processor: Intel Core i9 13900k
  • Memory: Apacer NOX DDR5-5200 32GB x 4
  • Motherboard: ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO
  • All-in-one water cooling: Corsair iCUE H150i ELITE
  • Graphics Card: Nvdia RTX 4090 Founders Edition
  • SSD: Apacer AS2280Q4U 2TB x 2
  • SSD: Samsung 980 Pro 2TB x 2
  • Chassis: LIAN LI O11 EVO + Vertical Graphics Kit
  • Power Supply: ROG THOR II 1200W

Liao Ahui

Ah Hui is currently a freelance writer + full-time photographer + community website operator. He has about 10 years of IT and information background experience. He also writes in print and online media. The articles mainly focus on technical content and are professional He is also an expert/guest frequently interviewed by Taiwanese technology news programs.

