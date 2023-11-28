[應用] Dream about hand-painted animation! ｜Procreate Dreams Easy Trial

Procreate Dreams: A Game Changer for Artists and Animators

For creators using iPads to draw, the Procreate software has been a game changer. In addition to graphic drawing, the software has many unique features that make it a go-to tool for daily work. However, the launch of Procreate Dreams, a new animation-specific app, is set to take the creative world by storm.

Procreate Dreams, priced at NT$690 on the APP Store, offers a simple and intuitive interface for users to create animation projects. With the ability to draw continuous dynamic images frame by frame and the essential onion paper function for hand-drawn animation, Procreate Dreams simplifies the animation production process.

One of the most appealing features of Procreate Dreams is the timeline management, allowing users to import photos and videos as material and set filters in detail. The addition of the key frame function makes it easy to create simple panning, zooming, and other dynamic effects.

Furthermore, Procreate Dreams can accept drawing projects exported directly from the previous Procreate software, providing seamless interaction between the two apps. The new app aims to reduce the complexity of animation production operations and make it more accessible for artists and animators.

Overall, the launch of Procreate Dreams is a significant development for the creative community. With its affordable pricing and powerful features, it has the potential to revolutionize the way artists and animators approach their work. Whether you’re a seasoned Procreate user or new to animation, Procreate Dreams is definitely worth exploring.

Share this: Facebook

X

