Home » [應用] Dream about hand-painted animation! ｜Procreate Dreams Easy Trial
Technology

[應用] Dream about hand-painted animation! ｜Procreate Dreams Easy Trial

by admin
[應用] Dream about hand-painted animation! ｜Procreate Dreams Easy Trial

Procreate Dreams: A Game Changer for Artists and Animators

For creators using iPads to draw, the Procreate software has been a game changer. In addition to graphic drawing, the software has many unique features that make it a go-to tool for daily work. However, the launch of Procreate Dreams, a new animation-specific app, is set to take the creative world by storm.

Procreate Dreams, priced at NT$690 on the APP Store, offers a simple and intuitive interface for users to create animation projects. With the ability to draw continuous dynamic images frame by frame and the essential onion paper function for hand-drawn animation, Procreate Dreams simplifies the animation production process.

One of the most appealing features of Procreate Dreams is the timeline management, allowing users to import photos and videos as material and set filters in detail. The addition of the key frame function makes it easy to create simple panning, zooming, and other dynamic effects.

Furthermore, Procreate Dreams can accept drawing projects exported directly from the previous Procreate software, providing seamless interaction between the two apps. The new app aims to reduce the complexity of animation production operations and make it more accessible for artists and animators.

Overall, the launch of Procreate Dreams is a significant development for the creative community. With its affordable pricing and powerful features, it has the potential to revolutionize the way artists and animators approach their work. Whether you’re a seasoned Procreate user or new to animation, Procreate Dreams is definitely worth exploring.

See also  In cooperation with AbbVie Germany, Temedica launches a digital companion for ...

You may also like

“Somber Echoes” Steam release decision!Guide the seven major...

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform at risk: Warning...

How to use Microsoft Office on the web...

Apple hopes to reduce market expectations for the...

Problems with your Samsung phone? Diagnostic function clarifies

Stumble Guys get a visit from the Master...

Powerful gaming notebook: The Razer Blade 15 now...

NASA and Space X delay the launch of...

Steam breaks new record with 34.5 million concurrent...

NVIDIA, are the first Blackwell GPUs on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy