[懷舊遊戲週報 2023/11-4]NSO+ adds new N64 games “007 GoldenEye” and more

Nostalgic Game Weekly: Weekly Roundup of Nostalgic Game News

The team at Nostalgic Game Weekly has been hard at work collecting the latest news related to nostalgic games, and this week’s roundup is jam-packed with exciting announcements and releases.

First up, M2 has released the latest trailer for “Nu Touhou Bee Dai Reincarnation”, the highly-anticipated sequel to the popular game “Nu Touhou Bei III”. Fans can look forward to a release on the PS4/Switch platform in December 2023, along with new modes and other exciting features.

In other news, NSO+ has added two classic N64 games, “007 GoldenEye” and “Star Twins”, to its roster. These games will be available as part of the Nintendo Switch online membership value-added service, with a scheduled release in November 2023.

For fans of the “Jurassic Park” franchise, Limited Run Games has announced the upcoming release of “Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection”, featuring a variety of themed games on multiple platforms. The collection is set to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch, and Steam on November 22, 2023, with new physical cartridges for the SNES and GB versions of the game.

Arcade Archives has also released a new game this week, offering a large-scale video game version of the 1981 action game “Warp & Warp” on the PS4/Switch digital store.

On the publication front, Takarashimasha is set to launch a “Rock Man EXE” minion puppet storage bag book, while Read-Only Memory will publish “WipEout: Futurism”, which contains the development story of the “WipEout” game, as well as art settings and planning drafts.

In merchandise news, Level-5 is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a series of notebooks, with a special bonus for those who purchase the entire set from the official online store.

Finally, RC Berg has announced a reprint of the TYPE-A and TYPE-B body assembly models of “The Rebirth of the Nur Boss Bee Dai”, along with a new postcard of “The Reincarnation of the Nur Boss Bee Dai Reincarnates”.

For more details on these stories and other featured articles and videos, be sure to check out the latest edition of Nostalgic Game Weekly. Remember, the contents of the newspaper are based on personal subjective selection and are for reference only. We apologize for any omissions. Images and related content are quoted from the linked web pages in the titles of each article.

