[懷舊遊戲週報 2023/12-4] “Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute” release date announced, etc.

The Nostalgic Game Weekly: Latest News on Nostalgic Games

The Nostalgic Game Weekly is your one-stop source for all the latest news related to nostalgic games, and it is set to be published every Friday. Here are some of the exciting updates and releases featured in the most recent edition:

“Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute” Release Date Announced

City Connection has announced the release of “Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute,” which includes the SS version of the original game “Leynos 2” and adds functions such as bursts, rewinds, and weapon databases. The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam platforms on April 25, 2024, with both physical and special editions set for simultaneous release. The special edition will include alternative covers, fan books, CD soundtracks, and more.

ACA Version of “Mystic Warriors” Now Available

Arcade Archives has released a large-scale video game version of the 1993 action game “Mystic Warriors” for the PS4 and Switch digital stores on December 21, 2023.

“Hungry Wolf Special” Launches Mobile Version

The 1993 SNK-published fighting game “Hungry Wolf Special” is now available on the iOS and Android digital stores, marking its debut on mobile platforms.

“The Most Powerful Resurrection Action Game Collection Vol.1”

MediaPal’s latest book, “Resurrection’s Strongest Action Game Encyclopedia Vol. 1,” offers introductions to action game masterpieces from 1972 to 1983 and is set to be released on December 13, 2023.

Merchandise Releases

be come true is launching the “Metal Slug” three-dimensional sound ammunition box toy, featuring three styles: “H” (Heavy Machine Gun), “F” (Flame Shot), and “S” (Shot Gun), with reservations now open for a January 2024 release. Additionally, Thunderstick Studio will soon launch the GRS Super Joystick “Rage” co-branded version of the knob joystick, supporting various systems and games. Onkyo is also set to release Mega Drive and Dreamcast-themed wireless headphones, a wireless charging stand, acrylic stand, and a T-shirt on December 22, 2023.

Featured Articles/Videos

The latest edition of The Nostalgic Game Weekly showcases a variety of articles and videos based on personal subjective selection, providing readers with exciting and informative content related to nostalgic games.

Be sure to stay tuned for more updates from The Nostalgic Game Weekly for all the latest news and releases in the world of nostalgic games.

Share this: Facebook

X

