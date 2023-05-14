Home » [教學] How to Check iPhone Charge Times and Battery Life- Saydigi-Tech
Technology

[教學] How to Check iPhone Charge Times and Battery Life- Saydigi-Tech

by admin
[教學] How to Check iPhone Charge Times and Battery Life- Saydigi-Tech

[教學] How to Check iPhone Charge Times and Battery Life


The iPhone’s battery health has always been concerned by iPhone users. After iOS 11.3, the iPhone has added a number of new features for the iPhone 6 and subsequent models, including displaying the battery health and suggesting whether the user needs to replace the battery. Here we To further share, users can also use the shortcut of “Battery Life” to see whether the number of battery cycles of their mobile phones and the battery life match the health displayed by the iPhone.

iPhone built-in health check

Users can find information related to battery health directly in “Settings” > “Battery” > “Battery Health and Charging”.

Check iPhone battery life with “shortcut”

step 1,First search for the shortcut of “Battery Life” on the Internet and download it, then enter “Settings” >>> “Privacy and Security” >>> “Analysis and Improvement Functions” >>> “Analysis Data”.

Step 2,Select the most recent one starting with “Analytics” and click it, then press “Share” on the upper right, and select the shortcut “Battery Life” just added at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3,Taking the shortcut shared here as an example, we can first select the iPhone / iPad / Apple Watch and iPhone model according to the displayed prompts.

Step 4,After selecting in order, it will display the current health report of your iPhone battery.

See also  Nvidia lowers the prices of two current models

You may also like

Microsoft and Sony confirmed for Summer Game Fest...

Battery technology of the future: sodium vs. lithium

The latest rumors about a folding iPhone are...

Eurovision 2023: Sweden winner, Mengoni fourth: the class...

Panasonic Toughbook 40 is unrivaled in emergencies

Apple won a new MacBook patent, TouchPad, hand...

Can Magsafe be used on Android? The answer...

Saturn is back as the king of the...

GitLab: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

Garage charging network startup launches new offer with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy