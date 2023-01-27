[教學] “Place” the volume adjustment screen on the dynamic island

Generally speaking, when we adjust the ringtone, it will be displayed up and down directly next to the volume keys. Now the iPhone has brought a dynamic island notification area to the iPhone 14 Pro series. Not only can we see the execution status of some apps from the dynamic island, it turns out that Even the adjustment of the ringtone can be displayed directly on the dynamic island.

If you want to change the volume from the side to the dynamic island, just open the “Settings” and select the “Sound and Haptic Feedback” option, then turn on “Use the button to change the volume” and return to the desktop.

Next, when you adjust the volume, you will find that the volume increase or decrease will be displayed directly on the dynamic island!