Home Technology [爆炸新聞]Dragon Quest New Smartphone Title Melee Command Battle RPG “Dragon Quest Champion” Officially Announced! -funglr Games
Technology

[爆炸新聞]Dragon Quest New Smartphone Title Melee Command Battle RPG “Dragon Quest Champion” Officially Announced! -funglr Games

by admin
[爆炸新聞]Dragon Quest New Smartphone Title Melee Command Battle RPG “Dragon Quest Champion” Officially Announced! -funglr Games

In 2023, Japan will celebrate the 37th anniversary of the series and the release of one of the world‘s leading role-playing games.“Dragon Quest” series. Number titles, spin-off titles, smartphone titles, various product developments, etc. It’s hard to live without seeing something related to Dragon Quest. Of course, Drake Freaks of funglr Games editorial department has played most of the numbered games, and in smartphone games, “Dragon Quest Walk 》is already a part of life. The latest numbered titles published this year”Dragon Quest XII chooses no flames of fate“The new information is also expected, but a few days ago, the Twitter account “Official Dragon Quest New Smartphone Title“Sudden release. Announced that the recital will be broadcast from 19:00 on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday) in the type[○○○戰鬥] RPG , which has attracted widespread attention. A lot of people may be wondering what kind of title this will be, but the presentation is finally airing,new smartphone titleThe details have been released!

Dragon Quest Champions Announced!

dragon quest champion“Announced at the “Dragon Quest” series new smartphone title conference!

See also  "The Last of Us" launched a complete remake of PS5, the gameplay quality has been fully improved- ezone.hk - Game Anime - E-Sports Games
dragon quest champion
Dragon Quest series new smartphone title introduced

A trailer was also released with the announcement, butSo far it’s like Dragon Quest,feels likenew dragon quest. type will be “Melee Command Combat RPG “,as well asCan be played alone or with everyone“Melee Dragon Quest”.game isthree peopleTeams, of course, also have familiar Dragon Quest elements, such asOccupation, job change, “nirvana” of using tensiometer . The modes are roughly divided into “that can be enjoyed by one person”story mode“And can enjoy with everyone”tournament mode‘. It’s ‘co-op,’ but ‘Dragon Quest Champions’ is new”compete“. Each mode details andThe actual gameplay under development will be announced in the live broadcast, stay tuned!In addition, the Twitter account and teaser site released as “Dragon Quest New Smartphone Title Official” will be changed to “Dragon Quest Champion” from time to time, and I think thatinformation will be publishedso check it out below – report it up!

Google Translate

Sorry, this article is currently only available in Japanese.

© 2023 ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX All Rights Reserved.
© SUGIYAMA KOBO

You may also like

💖Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2 Soundbar Home ✨360 SSM super...

Davos creates his own metaverse: virtual debate for...

Scump has retired from professional Call of Duty...

The new action RPG “Cursed Land” is released...

Microsoft, layoffs and ruthless artificial intelligence

NZXT Announces H9 Series ATX Cases, C1200 Power...

Micron critical DDR5 5600 memory unboxing evaluation report:...

ASUS launched ROG Rapture GT6, the first gaming...

More artificial intelligence for enterprises with Azure OpenAI....

AOC AG275QZ

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy