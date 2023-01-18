In the program, we will tell you a lot of information about this work, such as the title announcement, the explanation of the game, and the actual play, so please take a look. # The next smartphone DQ pic.twitter.com/cGEGSKtODa

In 2023, Japan will celebrate the 37th anniversary of the series and the release of one of the world ‘s leading role-playing games. “Dragon Quest” series . Number titles, spin-off titles, smartphone titles, various product developments, etc. It’s hard to live without seeing something related to Dragon Quest. Of course, Drake Freaks of funglr Games editorial department has played most of the numbered games, and in smartphone games, “ Dragon Quest Walk 》is already a part of life. The latest numbered titles published this year” Dragon Quest XII chooses no flames of fate “The new information is also expected, but a few days ago, the Twitter account “ Official Dragon Quest New Smartphone Title “Sudden release. Announced that the recital will be broadcast from 19:00 on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday) in the type [○○○戰鬥] RPG , which has attracted widespread attention. A lot of people may be wondering what kind of title this will be, but the presentation is finally airing, new smartphone title The details have been released!

A trailer was also released with the announcement, butSo far it’s like Dragon Quest,feels likenew dragon quest. type will be “Melee Command Combat RPG “,as well asCan be played alone or with everyone“Melee Dragon Quest”.game isthree peopleTeams, of course, also have familiar Dragon Quest elements, such asOccupation, job change, “nirvana” of using tensiometer . The modes are roughly divided into “that can be enjoyed by one person”story mode“And can enjoy with everyone”tournament mode‘. It’s ‘co-op,’ but ‘Dragon Quest Champions’ is new”compete“. Each mode details andThe actual gameplay under development will be announced in the live broadcast, stay tuned!In addition, the Twitter account and teaser site released as “Dragon Quest New Smartphone Title Official” will be changed to “Dragon Quest Champion” from time to time, and I think thatinformation will be publishedso check it out below – report it up!