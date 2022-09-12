Passvers iPhone Unlock Master is a professional iOS device unlocking software, which can quickly solve the problem of forgetting the iPhone lock screen password, forgetting the Apple ID password, and can also help you easily crack the screen usage time password and bypass the iCloud activation lock. If you are also prone to forget the unlock password of iPhone; or the iPad is locked due to the misuse of the elderly and children at home, then you must not miss Passvers iPhone unlock master.

In daily life, people encounter such situations from time to time: forgetting the iPhone/iPad screen lock password, unable to unlock the phone screen; forgetting the Apple ID, unable to log in to the App Store to purchase apps; forgetting the set screen usage time password, Unable to lift the restriction; or purchased a second-hand iOS device and encountered the “enable lock” dilemma, unable to use the iPhone/iPad. When encountering these problems, people spend at least a few hours to solve the problem, and “more” can only make the iPhone/iPad idle and eat ashes.

So is there a way out of these predicaments? Of course there is!

Passvers iPhone Unlock Master It is a time-saving and labor-saving iOS device unlocking tool. It can crack four types of iPhone/iPad passwords: screen lock password, Apple ID password, screen usage time password and iCloud activation lock password. iPhone/iPad that eats ashes!

Software Name: Passvers iPhone Unlock Master

Software Type: iOS Device Unlocking Software

Supported Devices: iOS 16/15/14/13 or earlier

Official website: https://passvers.com/zh-hant/iphone-unlocker/

Passvers iPhone Unlock Master is an iOS device unlock tool that supports Windows/Mac dual operating system. Passvers provides a free trial version, you can first download the corresponding firmware for the problems encountered by the iOS device, and then purchase the official version to unlock the device!

It can help you solve it quickly Forgot screen password iPhone/iPad disabled, Face/Touch ID invalid, etc and iCloud Activation Lock.

Unlock your iOS device with Passvers

For users who often use iPhone/iPad in life and work, it is a headache to forget the various passwords of the iOS device or the iOS device is disabled for various reasons. For this reason, the powerful Passvers iPhone Unlock Master provides Four types of password erasure functions are provided, allowing you to use your iPhone/iPad smoothly.

Erase screen lock password

There are so many passwords that people need to remember: social media login passwords, bank transaction passwords, computer power-on passwords, etc., and many people “like fish with only 7 seconds of memory”. Therefore, forgetting the password of the iPhone/iPad lock screen happens from time to time, and the touch ID/Face ID with the help of biometrics also has an authentication failure.

Fortunately, people also have software that can remove the screen lock passcode – Passvers iPhone Unlock Master, which can easily crack 4/6 digit passcodes, and also remove Face ID/Touch ID.

1. Start the program, click “Erase Lock Screen Password” on the main interface, and then click the “Start” button.

2. Connect the iPhone or iPad to the computer via a USB cable, wait for the program to successfully identify the device information, and then click the “Start” button again to download the corresponding firmware package.

3. After the firmware download is complete, click the “Unlock” button, enter “0000” according to the instructions and click the “Unlock” button.

4. Wait for Passvers to successfully unlock the iPhone/iPad (some models may need to exit the recovery mode manually, just follow the prompts)

Using Passvers iPhone Unlock Master to unlock iPhone is very simple, and the success rate is very high, but it should be noted that erasing the lock screen password will cause all data on the iPhone/iPad to be deleted. If you have iCloud backup enabled, You can restore the data from iCloud again; in addition, if you have also turned on the “Find My iPhone” function, you need to reset the iOS device with your Apple ID after erasing the password.

Remove Apple ID

The Apple ID of the Apple device is the account used to access Apple services (App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, FaceTime) and is very important for iPhone/iPad users.

If you forget your Apple ID or password, you won’t be able to download and install apps in the App Store, you won’t be able to enable the “Find My iPhone” feature to protect your phone, and you may enter the wrong password multiple times. Apple ID is locked in this case, people need to use a tool that can delete Apple ID.

Before removing your Apple ID with Passvers iPhone Unlock Master, here are some things you need to know:

※If “Find My iPhone” is turned off, no matter what version your iOS device is, the data will not be deleted.

※If “Find My iPhone” is enabled and the phone system version is earlier than iOS 11.4, the settings of the iPhone/iPad will be deleted, but the data will not be cleared.

※If “Find My iPhone” is enabled and the phone system version is iOS 11.4 or later, all data will be wiped and the phone will be updated to the latest iOS version. And need to enable two-factor verification and lock screen password to completely remove Apple ID.

1. Start the program, click “Remove Apple ID” on the main interface, and then click the “Start” button.

2. Connect the iPhone or iPad to the computer via a USB cable, wait for the program to successfully identify the device information, and then click the “Start” button again.

3. This step will have different operation instructions according to different iOS devices:

※ “Find My iPhone” is turned off: wait for Passvers to remove the Apple ID.

※ “Find My iPhone” is enabled (before iOS 11.4): Manually reset all settings of the iOS device according to the instructions given by the program, and then the program will automatically start to delete the Apple ID.

※ “Find My iPhone” is enabled (iOS 11.4 and later): Confirm that the iPhone/iPad has two-factor authentication turned on, enter “0000” and click “Confirm”, wait for the firmware download to complete, enter “0000” again, and the program starts to unlock device, and then follow the instructions on the software interface to operate.

Bypass iCloud Activation Lock

In order to protect the security of iOS devices, people usually turn on the “Find My iPhone” function, and then the “Enable Lock” of the iPhone will be automatically turned on.

When you want to turn off the feature, clear/reset the iPhone, or enable the “mark as lost” feature (tracking the location of the lost device), the “enable lock” will take effect, requiring an Apple ID to unlock, which is extremely secure powerful.

But in fact, it is very likely that we entered the activation lock interface due to some misoperation, and happened to forget the Apple ID; or we bought a second-hand iPhone/iPad, and when we wanted to clear/reset all settings, we found that the previous owner forgot to close ” “Find” feature, which results in the device’s iCloud Activation Lock being enabled, in either case, people “can’t move an inch” without knowing their Apple ID.

But this does not mean that we can only give up this iPhone, because we can also use professional iCloud activation lock bypass tools Crack “Enable Lock” 。

1. Download the checkra1n beta version to jailbreak the phone

2. Follow the instructions of checkra1n to jailbreak (only support iOS 12.0-14.5.1)

3. Start the Passvers unlock program, click “Bypass iCloud Activation Lock”, connect the iPhone to the computer, the software will recognize the device information, click the “Start” button after confirmation, and then wait for the program to crack the activation lock successfully.

crack screen time passcode

Screen Time is a feature that Apple has added since the iOS 12 version. People can use this feature to set App usage time or downtime to better manage their time on their iPhone/iPad, and parents can also use this feature. Plan your child’s time to play games on the iPad so that they can focus on their schoolwork and avoid being overly addicted to their phones.

However, the frequency of use of this function is relatively low, and it is easy to be forgotten among many passwords. Therefore, when people want to reset or cancel restrictions, they will encounter troubles, which will affect the normal use of iPhone/iPad. And Passvers iPhone Unlock Master, an artifact that cracks the screen usage time password, will be able to show your skills! (Before using Passvers to crack the screen time passcode, please make sure to turn off the “Find My iPhone” function)

1. After launching the program, click “Screen Time” on the main interface

2. Connect the iOS device to the computer via a USB cable. After the software recognizes the device, click the “Start” button

3. Wait for Passvers to successfully crack the password and follow the instructions

Passvers will not delete any data when clearing the screen time passcode of iPhone/iPad. It can quickly crack the passcode and keep all data. Such a powerful unlocking software is really useful!

Passvers iPhone Unlock Master Advantages and Disadvantages and Price Plan

advantage

•Simple operation, no technology required, just a few steps to unlock iPhone/iPad

• Both the official website and the program provide relevant instructions, and the unlocking process is smooth and unobstructed

• Supports multiple types of password cracking, easily solve iPhone/Apple ID locked issues, unlock disabled or broken screen iOS devices

• Supports Windows/Mac operating systems and is compatible with the latest systems of iOS devices

• Cost-effective, high unlocking success rate

• 100% safe, will not reveal any personal privacy

shortcoming

• Wipe the screen lock passcode erases the iOS device’s data and upgrades it to the latest iOS version

•The firmware needs to be downloaded during use, which may take a long time to download

Price plan

》》Go to Passvers iPhone Unlock Master online store to buy

If you or your family and friends forget from time to time various related passwords of iOS devices will be locked/disabled, it is recommended to purchase the official version to unlock!

Passvers iPhone Unlock Master has three subscription plans, supports unlocking 6 iOS devices through 1 computer, which is enough for ordinary users, and compared to the monthly and annual versions, the price of the lifetime version is very cost-effective , you can enjoy the service from the date of purchase, and never have to worry about not being able to unlock your iPhone/iPad!

Passvers iPhone Unlock Master With advanced iOS device password cracking technology, no matter whether your iPhone/iPad has the “find” function turned on, it can help you unlock it quickly (considering the possibility of erasing data, please make daily backups), never use it again Worried that handing over to offline maintenance personnel will reveal personal privacy. In addition, if you buy a second-hand device, you can easily and completely delete the original Apple ID without worrying about being tracked by the previous owner of the iPhone/iPad!

Isn’t this a super easy to use unlocking software! Have you ever encountered a situation where you forgot your iPhone passcode or your iPad is locked/disabled? Do you also have an iPhone/iPad that is idle because of this? Download Passvers iPhone Unlock Master now to save them!

Join the “FUNTOP Fan Group” for more lazy bag information

IG related FB related LINE related Youtuber related GOOGLE related