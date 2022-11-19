2022 Double 11 POCO Best Selling Mobile Phone Speeding Player POCO X4 GT Come on!

LITTLE BIT Mid-to-high-end mobile phones are boxed with yellow letters on a black background, and speeding players open the box…



Contents: POCO X4 GT / 67W power supply / USB-C data cable / SIM card pin / soft rubber protective case / getting started guide / warranty card



Above: Microphone / Stereo Dual Speakers / Infrared

Bottom: radio microphone/Type-C charging hole/stereo dual speakers/dual SIM card

Right: audio source ± key / power fingerprint identification key



this one“Blade Silver” The color is really not easy to shoot, it is really changeable under different ambient lights!

No matter how you shoot it, it looks like “Ice Diamond Blue”…hahaha



The camera array “expression” is so cute… like a minion

Camera rear: 64 million pixels – main camera, 8 million – super wide-angle, 2 million – macro three-lens camera / Front: 16 million pixels



180-degree beautiful back demo…Blade Silver

Silver…blue…purple…silly can’t tell



It’s time for the start-up!



System update…..



POCO X4 GT Use 67W Super Fast Charge and MMT technologyfor safe high-speed charging.

Play games and listen to music while charging, bringing you endless fun.



Power Fingerprint Unlock Settings…



A number of magical and convenient setting functions, let the world see your ingenuity and creativity

★Now that Redmi’s Charmander appears? ? ? It is recommended to change it to POCO’s exclusive little lion….. lll



now that POCO X4 GT The main “super player” mobile phone, let’s take a look at the camera part…..



It happened that the middle school next door was holding a sports meeting, so we went to take side shots of the exciting team relay race…



This main camera capture is still ok



Let’s see the zoom effect

Ultra wide angle >>> 1x >>> 2x >>> 5x >>> 10x performance (buildings)



Ultra Wide Angle >>> 1x >>> 2x >>> 5x >>> 10x Performance (Plant)



Ultra wide-angle >>> 1x >>> 2x >>> 5x >>> 10x performance (color balloons)



Finally, let’s take a look at the PUBG game experience!



Install the original protective case on the mobile phone, and play the PUBG game for 30 minutes. The measured temperature is 38.7 degrees, which is very good!

[ 商品規格 ]

screen:

144Hz 6.6-inch DynamicSwitch DotDisplay screen

20.5:9，2460×1080 FHD+

DCI-P3 / 270Hz touch sampling rate

Up to 144Hz screen refresh rate

7-segment DynamicSwitch

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / Full Color True Tone Display

Contrast ratio: 1400:1 / sunlight screen / DC dimming / RGB pixels

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

size:163.64*74.29*8.87 mm

weight:200g

Rear camera:64-megapixel main camera/ 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera/ 2-megapixel macro camera

Front camera:16-megapixel front camera

processor:MediaTek Dimensity 8100 / TSMC 5nm process

Storage and memory:8GB+256GB / LPDDR5+ UFS 3.1

Battery and Charging:5080mAh battery / 67W super fast charge

cooling system:LiquidCool Water Cooling Technology 2.0

Security and Authentication:Side fingerprint unlock/ face unlock

network:Support dual Nano-SIM cards

2G：GSM：850 900 1800 1900MHz

3G：WCDMA：B1/2/4/5/8

4G：LTE FDD：1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28

4G：LTE TDD：B38/40/41

5G*：Sub 6G：NSA&SA

5G*：n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78

*5G connectivity may vary depending on regional availability and local carrier support.

Support 4×4 MIMO

connect:Bluetooth 5.3 / Wi-Fi 6

Vibration motor:X-axis linear motor

NFC：Support Google Pay

navigation:GPS / Galileo / QZSS / GLONASS / BEIDOU

Audio:Stereo Dual Speakers / Dolby Atmos®

Film:Support HDR display to play HDR10 video content

working system:MIUI 13 for POCO, based on Android 12

[ 使用心得 ]

POCO X4 GT It has a simple and pink appearance design style, showing a simple and profound appearance.

The silver powder glossy surface treatment of the blade silver back cover, under different light irradiation, each angle emits a different sharp light color, which is really shining and moving.

5080 mAh of power, use it all day (non-heavy users) without worrying about charging, and67WFast charging, fully charged to 100% is just a matter of one click.

6.6 inches DynamicSwitch DotDisplay Flagship LCD screen,7 segmentAdaptive screen refresh rate, max144Hz The high screen refresh rate allows you to enjoy an ultra-smooth gaming experience while scrolling or playing games.

Stereo dual speakersDolby Atmos® Designed to enjoy the surround speaker audio system, allowing you to immerse yourself in the surround stereo sound effect, and enjoy the pleasure of enjoying media and games.

NFC function It is super convenient to take the MRT and buy things in convenience stores.

camera configuration64 million pixels You can see clearly even if you zoom in and zoom in again. There is also an 8 million ultra-wide-angle configuration, so you don’t have to keep turning back and forth when taking pictures!

The camera configuration can already cope with the general and normal photo taking needs.

Although it is not an e-sports mobile phone, it can MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Playing games is also great!

LITTLE BIT The dedicated MIUI 13 system is simpler and easier to use.

POCO fans who like to play games, now this is definitely a good main phone with super high CP value (the price alone is first-class), and you are not afraid of running out of power (5080mAh). The 144Hz screen is super smooth and does not freeze… Like it !

It also retains a top-level configuration, that is, the 3.5mm high-end headphone jack (hahaha), no need toHeadphone adapter cable, this needs to be given 100 likes.



Ice Diamond Blue/ Blade Silver/ Foggy Black

