Japanese Betta Co., Ltd.Signed a comprehensive licensing agreement with Nintendo Co., Ltd. for the use of game copyright materials.AnnounceIt is possible to use Nintendo’s game copyright works for live broadcast on the live broadcast service “Mildom”

After March 1, monetization is also possible within the scope of the terms

Nintendo games now available for distribution
Douyu Japanese official website

With the conclusion of a comprehensive licensing agreement on the use of game copyright works, sinceMarch 1, 2023 (Wednesday)Beginning with Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s “Guidelines for the Use of Nintendo Copyright Works in Internet Services” and Mildom’s “Mildom Distributor Agreement” atIn the distribution category where Mildom uses Nintendo game copyright works,Profit with Live Moneybecomepossible. With many distribution platforms competing against each other, it is expected that the number of streamers using distribution on Mildom will increase as it has become possible to distribute and monetize Nintendo’s game titles, many of which are best-selling titles.

It is expected that Mildom will reach a wider audience, but when distributing, please comply with Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s “Guidelines for the Use of Nintendo Copyright Works on Network Services” and Mildom’s “Mildom Distributor Agreement”.Be sure to read it through and try to provide content that follows the guidelines. For details, please visit Douyu Japan official website.

© 2023 DouYou Japan Inc. All rights reserved.
© Nintendo

