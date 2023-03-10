Home Technology 🎮 “Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10” will be shipped in the early morning of March 10! Lots of new info on “Bio RE: 4” and “Monster Samurai Rise: Sunbreak”!
Technology

🎮 “Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10” will be shipped in the early morning of March 10! Lots of new info on “Bio RE: 4” and “Monster Samurai Rise: Sunbreak”!

by admin
🎮 “Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10” will be shipped in the early morning of March 10! Lots of new info on “Bio RE: 4” and “Monster Samurai Rise: Sunbreak”!

Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10 ” will be released at 7:30 am on March 10 (Friday), Japan time! Additional information and updates on upcoming Capcom games will be posted!

“Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10” delivery decision!

Distribution of “Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10” has been decided! Additional information and the latest information on upcoming titles will be released simultaneously around the world!

Speaking of Capcom’s latest information release, everyone is familiar with “Capcom Showcase”, while “Capcom Spotlight” is an intelligence program with a different concept.Japan timeScheduled to start broadcasting at 7:30 am on Friday, March 10, 2023 for approximately 26 minutesdoing.

Introduction title

Known five introductory titles, their additional information and latest information will be released on “Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10”.

Evil Castle RE:4

Evil Castle RE:4
PR Times
  • Published: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam

Katsuhito Raku EXE high-class collection

Katsuhito Raku EXE high-class collection
PR Times
  • Release date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
PR Times
  • Published: Friday, January 20, 2023
  • Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

trick

trick
PR Times
  • Release date: Summer 2023
  • Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Steam

alien

alien
PR Times
  • Release date: 2023
  • Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam

Looking forward to new information!

A remake of Ekirei Kobo RE:4, one of the best masterpieces in the Ekirei Kobo series, Ekirei Kobo RE:4 is about to be released. Next month, we will also release “Katsuhito Raku EXE Advanced Collection”. “Monster Hunter Rise”, which has been released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and other latest platforms, will announce the release date of “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak”, which was previously announced in the spring of 2023. Um? The remake of the classic adventure game Ghostbusters has just been announced, and there hasn’t been any new news about the new Exo Primal for a long time.

See also  Google Translate Announces Improved Contextual Translation Capabilities, Making Sentences Smoother and Natural | T Kebang

All titles stand out for attention! “Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10” will be released at 7:30 am on March 10 (Friday), Japan time! It’s early morning in Japan, so go to bed early the night before and get ready for the latest news! Details can be found on Capcom’s official website.

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

You may also like

The first game processor is not called a...

Trackers reveal what happens to stolen bikes

What you need to know about industrial vehicle...

The photographic sector and the display of the...

Push the speed to MAX! Arctic 3300 RPM...

Digital360 kicks off in-company internships for “At work...

the review of the film by Sydney Sibilia…

Direct hit/PS VR2 Taiwan is missing!Go forward Japan’s...

Creative confidence, Design Thinking application model

ZTE showcases nubia Pad 3D naked-view 3D tablet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy