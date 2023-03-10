《 Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10 ” will be released at 7:30 am on March 10 (Friday), Japan time! Additional information and updates on upcoming Capcom games will be posted!
“Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10” delivery decision!
Distribution of “Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10” has been decided! Additional information and the latest information on upcoming titles will be released simultaneously around the world!
Speaking of Capcom’s latest information release, everyone is familiar with “Capcom Showcase”, while “Capcom Spotlight” is an intelligence program with a different concept.Japan timeScheduled to start broadcasting at 7:30 am on Friday, March 10, 2023 for approximately 26 minutesdoing.
Introduction title
Known five introductory titles, their additional information and latest information will be released on “Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10”.
Evil Castle RE:4
- Published: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam
Katsuhito Raku EXE high-class collection
- Release date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
- Published: Friday, January 20, 2023
- Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows
trick
- Release date: Summer 2023
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Steam
alien
- Release date: 2023
- Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam
Looking forward to new information!
A remake of Ekirei Kobo RE:4, one of the best masterpieces in the Ekirei Kobo series, Ekirei Kobo RE:4 is about to be released. Next month, we will also release “Katsuhito Raku EXE Advanced Collection”. “Monster Hunter Rise”, which has been released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and other latest platforms, will announce the release date of “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak”, which was previously announced in the spring of 2023. Um? The remake of the classic adventure game Ghostbusters has just been announced, and there hasn’t been any new news about the new Exo Primal for a long time.
All titles stand out for attention! “Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10” will be released at 7:30 am on March 10 (Friday), Japan time! It’s early morning in Japan, so go to bed early the night before and get ready for the latest news! Details can be found on Capcom’s official website.
