🎮 For those who haven’t played and reviewed yet! “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” plot introduction video released! TOTK’s New TV Commercial – funglr Games

coming soon May 12, 2023 (Friday) Released The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom of tears ” has been approaching for three weeks, and it is a work that game fans are looking forward to, and this work The title is “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” sequel Even if it is the super masterpiece “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” released in March 2017, some people may say never play it I think some people’s memory is a bit fuzzy 。 A video introducing the story of the previous game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is now available. Let’s all enjoy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

Contains spoilers! Story introduction video released!

The newly released “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” story introduction video, isA look back at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild story till the end.Because of Contains a lot of spoilers! Be careful if you are playing or plan to play in the future.

Of course, you can enjoy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom alone, but if you play the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild after you know what happened should enjoy it even more!For those who haven’t played and those who have played, let’s review the story after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

also,3 TV commercials were also released! “Battlefield Chapter”, “Action Chapter” and “Story Chapter” are videos that let you feel the charm of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”, come and watch it!

The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears is now available at My Nintendo Store and various resellersAccept good reviews!There are still three weeks until the release, people who considershould have made up his mind. Pre-order and wait for release! For details, please check the official website of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom!

