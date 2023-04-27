🎮 Get original transparent files! From April 27th, there will be “Street Fighter 6” trial sessions at Capcom attractions and directly-operated stores! -funglr Games

Scheduled for release on Friday, June 2, 2023, the latest Street Fighter series “ street fighter 6 “In the showcase released a few days ago, the latest information such as the details of the “ World Tour” was announced, and the trial platform distribution of each version has begun. Regarding Street Fighter 6, it was announced that it will be available in Capcom’s amusement Facility and Directly Managed Stores Hold Trial Sessions!

You can play Strike 6! Auditions will be held!

Experience Street Fighter VI! PR Times

Starting Thursday, April 27th, 2023, Street Fighter VI demo sessions will be held at Capcom rides and directly-operated stores! In the demo session, you can use PS5 “Street Fighter 6 DEMO” to play some of the “World Tour” and “Duel Field” that will appear in this work.Even if you are new to fighting games, you can experience powerful nirvana with just one click without entering complicated commandsmodern controlso if you see it, you must try it!

holding store

It will be held at the 14 stores mentioned above. The Street Fighter VI experience at Capcom attractions and direct stores will be available from Thursday, April 27, 2023 through Monday, July 31, 2023.

Participate in the audition meeting and receive a clear file!

original clear file PR Times

If you participate in the Street Fighter 6 trial session, take game images and post them on SNS, you will receive the original transparent files. You can choose to post from SNS such as “Twitter”, “Instagram”, “Facebook”, “TikTok”, and show the posting picture to the clerk at the counter to get a clear file! The number of transparent file gifts is limited, and while supplies last, hurry up and get the transparent file!