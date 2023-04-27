🎮 Get original transparent files! From April 27th, there will be “Street Fighter 6” trial sessions at Capcom attractions and directly-operated stores! -funglr Games

Scheduled for release on Friday, June 2, 2023, the latest Street Fighter series “street fighter 6 “In the showcase released a few days ago, the latest information such as the details of the “World Tour” was announced, and the trial platform distribution of each version has begun. Regarding Street Fighter 6, it was announced that it will be available in Capcom’s amusement Facility and Directly Managed Stores Hold Trial Sessions!
You can play Strike 6! Auditions will be held!
Starting Thursday, April 27th, 2023, Street Fighter VI demo sessions will be held at Capcom rides and directly-operated stores! In the demo session, you can use PS5 “Street Fighter 6 DEMO” to play some of the “World Tour” and “Duel Field” that will appear in this work.Even if you are new to fighting games, you can experience powerful nirvana with just one click without entering complicated commandsmodern controlso if you see it, you must try it!
holding store
It will be held at the 14 stores mentioned above. The Street Fighter VI experience at Capcom attractions and direct stores will be available from Thursday, April 27, 2023 through Monday, July 31, 2023.
Participate in the audition meeting and receive a clear file!
If you participate in the Street Fighter 6 trial session, take game images and post them on SNS, you will receive the original transparent files. You can choose to post from SNS such as “Twitter”, “Instagram”, “Facebook”, “TikTok”, and show the posting picture to the clerk at the counter to get a clear file! The number of transparent file gifts is limited, and while supplies last, hurry up and get the transparent file!
“Challenge the Staff! Six Street Fighter Tournaments” will be held at Osaka Station City!
For three days from May 3 (Wednesday) to May 5 (Friday), 2023, a “Street Fighter 6” experience event will be held at Tono Plaza at Osaka Station. In this experience, you can play “Battlefield” where you control 8 characters: Ryu, Luke, Chun-Li, Jamie, Guile, Kimberly, Juri and Ken.
Also, “Challenge Staff! 6 Street Fighter Tournaments” will be held from 14:00 to 16:00 every day. If you play against the Capcom staff and win, you’ll get a Daimaru gift certificate worth 1,000 yen. 20 people selected by lottery can participate in the challenge staff competition, and need to present a purchase receipt of 1,000 yen (tax included) or more at Osaka Station City (combination possible). The lottery will be drawn at 14:00, and those who are interested in participating should be present at that time. It’s Golden Week, so if you visit Osaka at home or on a trip, let’s experience the latest work and get a gift certificate!
Additionally, if you participate in this experience, you will receive the original Street Fighter VI clear file and an original postcard. When you spend 1,000 yen (tax included) or more at Osaka Station City, you need to present a receipt to get an original postcard.every dayLimited to 300 people, first come first served,Hurry up and get it! For detailed experience of Street Fighter 6, please check Capcom’s official website.
|“Challenge the Crew! 6 Street Fighter Tournaments” Overview
|period
|Wednesday, May 3, 2023 to Friday, May 5, 2023
|opening time
|10:00-18:00 (Employee Challenge 14:00-16:00) *14:00 Draw 20 people to participate in the Employee Challenge, need to show the purchase receipt (can be combined)
|site
|Osaka Station City Toki-no-Square
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.