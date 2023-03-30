latest series” street fighter 6 “Scheduled for release on Friday, June 2, 2023. Showbiz Street Fighter diehard Krystal Noda ( @nodacry ) made it to World Tour, the series’ first single-player immersive story mode! Titled “Krystal Noda Goes! Street Fighter 6 World Tour” has been released.

Noda Krystal is excited! Experience the “World Tour”

PR Times

“Noda Crystal Goes! Street Fighter 6 World Tour” will be held on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).

Don’t miss the playstyles and reactions of the self-confessed Street Fighter “Crystal Noda”!

Avatar Creation

Get excited about avatar creation! It makes me want to keep going.

World Tour Mode

Noda Crystal appears in the world of Street Fighter VI! ? Without a doubt, this is an irresistible mod for fans.

Comments from Crystal Noda

The inevitable excitement and laughs are a must-see! “Krystal Noda Goes! Street Fighter 6 World Tour” has a total of 4 times. Interesting follow-up reports will follow. For more information, visit Capcom’s official website.