latest series”street fighter 6 “Scheduled for release on Friday, June 2, 2023. Showbiz Street Fighter diehard Krystal Noda ( @nodacry ) made it to World Tour, the series’ first single-player immersive story mode! Titled “Krystal Noda Goes! Street Fighter 6 World Tour” has been released.

Noda Krystal is excited! Experience the “World Tour”

“Noda Crystal Goes! Street Fighter 6 World Tour” will be held on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).

Don’t miss the playstyles and reactions of the self-confessed Street Fighter “Crystal Noda”!

Get excited about avatar creation! It makes me want to keep going.

Noda Crystal appears in the world of Street Fighter VI! ? Without a doubt, this is an irresistible mod for fans.

The inevitable excitement and laughs are a must-see! “Krystal Noda Goes! Street Fighter 6 World Tour” has a total of 4 times. Interesting follow-up reports will follow. For more information, visit Capcom’s official website.

“Street Fighter 6” open pre-order

A new era of fighting games will begin in 2023. The combination of orthodox evolution and innovation embraces all players who are fighting to become stronger. “6” is equipped with three modes that redefine the genre, such as “Fighting Ground”, “World Tour” and “Battle Hub” that inherit conventional fighting fighting, allowing anyone to adapt to their own stage. You can ask that not everyone is just starting out. Take this step. The strong go higher. Go meet someone stronger than me.

“Street Fighter 6” Product Overview
type struggle
CERO Rating C。
platform PlayStation 5、PlayStation 4、Xbox Series X|S、Steam
number of players 1-2 people (offline)/2-16 people (online)
release date Friday, June 2, 2023
price

standard edition

game console 5 Package version: 8,789 yen (tax included) Download version: 7,990 yen (tax included)
game console 4 Package version: 8,789 yen (tax included) Download version: 7,990 yen (tax included)
Xbox Series X|S Download version: 7,990 yen (tax included)
PC (Steam) Download version: 7,990 yen (tax included)

Deluxe Edition

game console 5 Download version: 10,490 yen (tax included)
game console 4 Download version: 10,490 yen (tax included)
Xbox Series X|S Download version: 10,490 yen (tax included)
PC (Steam) Download version: 10,490 yen (tax included)

Final version

game console 5 Download version: 12,490 yen (tax included)
game console 4 Download version: 12,490 yen (tax included)
Xbox Series X|S Download version: 12,490 yen (tax included)
PC (Steam) Download version: 12,490 yen (tax included)

Can’t wait until the release of Street Fighter VI, the remaining three months are approaching. For more information on this work, please visit the official Street Fighter website.

