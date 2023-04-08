Home Technology 🎮 Last year’s popular pattern! Resident Evil RE:4 Free DLC “Mercenaries” Now Available! -funglr Games
Technology

🎮 Last year’s popular pattern! Resident Evil RE:4 Free DLC “Mercenaries” Now Available! -funglr Games

by admin
🎮 Last year’s popular pattern! Resident Evil RE:4 Free DLC “Mercenaries” Now Available! -funglr Games

Ekirei Kobo RE:4is a remake of the legendary survival horror game “Ekirei Kobo 4”, with a modern game feel, rebuilt story and updated graphics.・The distribution of mercenaries is finallyhere we go!

“Mercenaries” is now live!

The free DLC “Mercenaries” for Evil Kobo RE:4 is finally here!Friday, April 7, 2023Shipping to launch has begun and the trailer has also been released.

Engaging fast-paced action shooter

PR Times

When the game starts, start with a stationary weapon.There are many types of weapons such as pistols, shotguns, and sniper rifles. The key to your score will bewhich weapon did you kill which enemy……

Combos happen when you beat enemies in a row. Increase remaining time by defeating methods and defeating certain strong enemies.

familiarchainsaw manAlso appeared…! ? Let’s aim to score points while measuring the timing of the time bonus!

bullet dash
PR Times

Equipped with a weapon that can greatly increase basic performance such as attack power and movement speed for a certain period of timebullet impact! Fill up the gauge by defeating enemies, earning boosters and successful parries.

PR Times

“Mercenaries” Unlock new stages and elements based on your game results. There are currently four available characters: Leon, Krauser, Hank, and Lewis.

Lewis is now available for the first time from this work! Long live! “The Mercenaries” is unlocked after clearing the main game to Ekirei Kobo RE:4, but you canPlay Ekirei Kobo RE:4 without beating the main game

Develop various strategies and enjoy thrilling and powerful free DLC “mercenary” ! For more information, check out the official website of “Evil Kobo RE: 4” and the Twitter of the “Evil Kobo” series ( @BIO_OFFICIAL ）。

See also  Out-of-the-box evaluation! Five scenarios of Bose QuietComfort EarBuds II noise-cancelling true wireless Bluetooth headset test-ePrice.HK

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

You may also like

Tech Diary — March 2023

The startups in which the Berlusconi family has...

iPhone 15 Pro’s new wine red exposure appearance...

Motorola Edge 40 Pro unboxing and first impression...

Nobody will find your cash here

Diablo IV Developer Interview Video: Making Endgame |...

Playstation VR 2 out of the box: perhaps...

Potential for innovation: There is no space for...

God of War: Ragnarök’s theme has an English...

B1NARY – Ep. 30: Wrist Matters…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy