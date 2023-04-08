“ Ekirei Kobo RE:4 ” is a remake of the legendary survival horror game “Ekirei Kobo 4”, with a modern game feel, rebuilt story and updated graphics.・The distribution of mercenaries is finally here we go!

“Mercenaries” is now live!

The free DLC “Mercenaries” for Evil Kobo RE:4 is finally here! Friday, April 7, 2023 Shipping to launch has begun and the trailer has also been released.

Engaging fast-paced action shooter

When the game starts, start with a stationary weapon.There are many types of weapons such as pistols, shotguns, and sniper rifles. The key to your score will bewhich weapon did you kill which enemy……

Combos happen when you beat enemies in a row. Increase remaining time by defeating methods and defeating certain strong enemies.

familiarchainsaw manAlso appeared…! ? Let’s aim to score points while measuring the timing of the time bonus!

Equipped with a weapon that can greatly increase basic performance such as attack power and movement speed for a certain period of timebullet impact! Fill up the gauge by defeating enemies, earning boosters and successful parries.

“Mercenaries” Unlock new stages and elements based on your game results. There are currently four available characters: Leon, Krauser, Hank, and Lewis.

Lewis is now available for the first time from this work! Long live! “The Mercenaries” is unlocked after clearing the main game to Ekirei Kobo RE:4, but you canPlay Ekirei Kobo RE:4 without beating the main game ！

Develop various strategies and enjoy thrilling and powerful free DLC “mercenary” ! For more information, check out the official website of “Evil Kobo RE: 4” and the Twitter of the “Evil Kobo” series ( @BIO_OFFICIAL ）。