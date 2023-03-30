Home Technology 🎮 “Monster Samurai Rise: Sunbreak” event quests “Frozen Fangs” and “Welcome! New Hunter’s Path” are now available – funglr Games
Technology

by admin
A hunting action game developed by Capcom Co., Ltd. ” Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak “Add event task”Frozen Twin Teeth“and”welcome!new hunter path”！

Special pose set “Narikiri Kamura pose”

frozen teeth
“Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” Official Site

On March 30, 2023 (Thursday), the two event missions “Frozen Teeth” and “Welcome! New Hunter’s Road” will be offline. The “Frozen Twin Fang” is an undeveloped area of ​​the tower intended to huntTwo Luna Gallons . Clear the missions of this event, and you can get the pose suit “Chengche Shencun Pose”!

Narikiri Kamura Posture
“Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” Official Site

“Narikiri Kamura Pose” is a set of poses that make you feel Utsushi Instructor and Hinoe. Although it is an unlikely pose, the versatility seems to be very high! Screenshots will progress if you combine this with a layered clothing rig.

welcome!rookie hunter road
“Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” Official Site

Another event quest “Welcome! Newcomer Hunter Road” aims to hunt Osaichi, Dosbagy, Dosfroggy, and Langro Tiger in the arena. As the name suggests, this is an event quest where monsters for novice hunters appear one after another. Surprisingly,All monsters that appear in this mission are set to the lowest gold crownso even one-handed hunters have to clear the customs once and fill in the hunter notes!

The 5th update is coming…?

“Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” Twitter ( @MH_Rise_JP ) updated on Wednesday, March 29, 2022 at 7pm. Last week the new maca alchemy, Puppet Alchemy: Domineering and Puppet Alchemy: The Circle, were revealed, but this week…

New info, nothing special!

See also  We take a look at the newest suits from Teamfight Tactics

The only public on twitter is Supervising Suzuki”Participated in the dubbing of a character“. Will this new voice be tied to the story, or will it be sold as additional DLC…stay tuned!

route map
“Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” Official Site

New Trinkets and Maca Alchemy have been released for the second week in a row, but there is no new information this week.is it likeBefore the stormcalm? However, the fifth free game update is still scheduled for April 2023. The annual “special program” update implementation date and announcement is coming soon! ? For the latest news, check out the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak twitter ( @MH_Rise_JP ）！

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

