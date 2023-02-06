Bandai Namco’s “Tekken” series latest work “tekken 8 》Scheduled to be held in December 2022PS5 , Xbox Series X|S, and Steam releases were also announced.In addition to the familiar popular characters in the series, I was surprised to seeJun KazamaFirst time fighting since Tekken 2. However, information on Tekken 8 is still scant, so not only Tekken players, but the fighting game community will also be hoping for new information. Entering February in 2023, “Tekken 8 latest information released！The participation of the familiar silent assassin “Nina Williams” has also been confirmed!

“Nina Williams” Game Trailer Released! accompanied by “nina williams“Decided to join the battle, “Tekken 8” Nina’sgameplay previewAlso published!In “Tekken 7”, Nina is dressed up, and in this work, hercool shape, embodying the nickname of the Silent Assassin. Since the introduction of the new combat system was also announced in Tekken 8, it’s likely that the operation will be different from the previous one, so it would be nice to get a chance to actually play it.・I’ll talk about this later!Stay tuned for more information on participating roles!

Introducing a new combat system! In “Tekken 8″, the key word of the fighting concept is ” Aggressive “, and announced the introduction of the new system“Heat” system.It’s a place that seems more important than everAggressiveconcept and system, but you really don’t know what it looks like until you see it in action, right?Therefore, byDirector HaradaandGame Director Ikeda (Nakatsu)co-producedNew Combat System Introduction VideoIt’s made public! See also [Black Friday Offer]Selected Xbox games up to 10% off, select members get free Apple Music and TV+ - ezone.hk - Network Life- Sunbuy Info Apart fromIn addition to the actual machine commentary of “Tekken 8” used for the first time,even moreLong videos with a length of more than 36 minutes.According to the “aggressive” combat concept, it seems to be amore favorablesystem, such asrecovery when you take aggressive actionsystem and “thermal system“. Even in the e-sports scene, active play is more exciting, and “Tekken 8” seems to be a new trend. In addition, “Easy Combo” and “Assist” in “Tekken 7″ will also be installed of” Special Style “,soIt’s also easier to get into for those who’ve never played the Tekken series.I am very happy. I think it’s easiest to actually watch the video and hear the two explain it, so please watch the introduction of the new battle system that has been released!