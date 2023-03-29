will be May 12, 2023 (Friday) The Nintendo Switch released successively The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears 》 Produced by Eiji Aonuma, a previous producer. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Completed As I said, the release doesn’t seem to be delayed! In the distributed video, Link’s ” Sage ”、“ Scrabuild ”、“ Ultra Hand “and” Tolerov “And other new abilities, but really exciting. It seems that you will be able to run around Hyrule and Sky Island more and more freely. Like the previous game “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, in the open world you There are so many things that can be done, You want to play as much as possible anytime, anywhere . Sure, you can play games on the big screen in TV mode, but if you want to hang out on the go or play in portable mode, The screen should be big and nice Bar? That being the case, OLED models The Nintendo Switch is the best, but if you want to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need a Nintendo Switch that matches The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! ” Nintendo Switch (Organic EL Model) The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Version “‘s release decision!

Special Specifications for the Design of Symbolic Works

“ Nintendo Switch (Organic EL Type) The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Version” is a special Nintendo Switch (organic EL type) whose design symbolizes the “Legend of Zelda” series and “Tears of the Kingdom of Zelda”. ELModel).GoldenThe front of the Joy-Cons and dock is gorgeous, butThe design isn’t overly flashy,This is good.The exquisite design is casually done on the backAlso very stylish.

Nintendo Home

Best of all, it’s an organic EL model with a large, clear screen, perfect for playing in portable or desktop mode on the move or on the go! With “Nintendo Switch (Organic EL Model) The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Edition”, let’s run in the vast Hyrule and the new adventure sky island! “Nintendo Switch (Organic EL Model) The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Version”Coming Saturday, April 29, 2023!The price is38,980 yen (tax included) . Resellers have begun to make reservations one after another, My Nintendo StoreLottery applications are being accepted!acceptance periodUntil 11:00 on Monday, April 17, 2023 , so why not take the opportunity to apply? The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Game software not included Please be careful with it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition will also appear inIn the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller,Great for playing in TV mode, andNintendo Switch carrying case,Safe to take with you anywhere!

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tear Edition

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tear Edition

Nintendo Home

Nintendo Switch Carrying Case The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Version (with Screen Protector)

Nintendo Switch Carrying Case The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Version (with Screen Protector)

Nintendo Home

bothIt will be released on May 12, 2023 (Friday),and”ZeldaLegend: Tears of Kingdoms was released on the same day. Nintendo Switch Carrying Case The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Edition (with screen protector sheet)”Price2,728 yen (tax included) 。Every retailer will start pre-orderingbut you can usually find it at the My Nintendo Storepre order…but at the time of writing, Pro Controller out of stock.other shopsLikely to end bookings early, so if you’re thinking of buying, make your reservations ASAP! For details on each product, please check the special site for “Nintendo Switch (Organic EL Model) The Legend of Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom Version”!