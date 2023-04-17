🎮 “Ubisoft + Multi-Access” is now available on Xbox! Get 10% off Ubisoft games when you pay with cryptocurrency!

Each gaming platform offers different subscription service .In many cases, you’ll need a subscription to play online, but it’s no exaggeration to say it’s a must-have right now because it Is a premium service that costs more than the monthly fee . Every platform has great services, but among them, Xbox The subscription services offered are lucrative and varied. in particular” Xbox Game Pass “Provide unlimited play blockbusters, from the first day of release can Play popular titles. Ubisoft ‘s subscriptions” Ubisoft + Multi-Access “New in such an Xbox subscription service!

Play the world’s most popular Ubisoft games!

ubisoft title “Ubisoft+ Multi-Access” page

“Ubisoft+Multi-Access” launched on Xbox isUbisoft’s game subscription service。Assassin’s Creed series、Far Cry SeriesandFor HonorWaiting for the world‘s most popularUbisoft GamesAvailable as a game collection, available atXboxandPCGame on.In addition to the standard popular titles, this service allows you to fully enjoy Ubisoft titles such asPlay new games from day one of release. also,You can earn in-game rewards every month, such as unique customizations and various boostersallowing you to enjoy Ubisoft games even more.

monthly reward “Ubisoft+ Multi-Access” page

Additionally, as a subscriber-only benefit, you can10% discount when paying with virtual currency (crypto assets)Buy your favorite Ubisoft games!

10% discount with cryptocurrencies “Ubisoft+ Multi-Access” page

It became popular some time ago, and there should be a lot of people holding some kind of virtual currency. I think it is better to add salt, but if you can get the title you want to play cheaply, why not do it! Get great deals on top Ubisoft titles and enjoy them in style during Golden Week! “Ubisoft + Multi-Access” is now available,1,800 yen per month! For details and joining, please check the “Ubisoft+ Multi-Access” page!