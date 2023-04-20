Home » 🎮24 different designs for Volume 1! “Splatoon 3 ring snack with sticker vol.2” will be released!
🎮24 different designs for Volume 1! “Splatoon 3 ring snack with sticker vol.2” will be released!

A few days ago, the “Part-time Team Contest” held by the Xiongshan Chamber of Commerce was a great success. “Splatoon 3 “Official Twitter account ( @SplatoonJP1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners announcedbut the top 3 teamsin a close battle. Individual entries are planned for a future update, so you could be the next top prize winner!And starting from Saturday, May 6, 2023, it is announced that theCollaboration festival for the “Legend of Zelda” seriesalthough “Splatoon 3” continues to be exciting, the characters and items that appeardesigngame againcute and coolAlso charming. Available July 2023″ Splatoon 3 Buki Collection Available June 2023″ Splatoon 3 Chara Magnets “and” Splatoon 3 Ring Snacks with Stickers “.already decidedThe 2nd round of “Ring Snack” with stickers” will be released

24 new design lineups!

Splatoon 3 ring treats with stickers vol.2
Bandai Candy Official Twitter

Splatoon 3 Ring Snack with Sticker vol.2 “will beAugust 2023release!The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is132 yen (tax included) . Accompanying with the familiar “squid seafood flavor” of the same design as the stickers appearing in the ring snackrandom stickers.have24 different designs from vol.1so you can enjoy collecting new designs that complete vol.1. “Drive Wiper” and “Tri-Slinger” are holograms for Mastery 3,So people who mainly use “Drive Wiper” and “Tri-Slinger” should be able to get it, right?

sticker design
Bandai Candy Official Site

Combining the stickers of Vol.1, there are 48 designs in total. Let us use cute and cool stickers to make your locker look more fashionable like the locker in the game!butdon’t be offended when you leave it on your locker at school or work. For product details, please check Bandai Candy’s official website!

