🎮90s classic “Riding Hero” will be released as the 63rd issue of “Akeaka NEOGEO” – funglr Games

SNK The racing game released in 1990 “ riding hero 》is now the 63rd installment of the “ACA NEOGEO” series! It’s been reborn so you can play on iOS and Android anytime, anywhere! While retaining the style and atmosphere of the time, it has evolved into a form suitable for modern times.

“Riding Hero Akaka NEOGEO”

“Horse Riding Hero” is a racing game launched by SNK in 1990. Enjoy the journey of young road racers in the “WGP (World Grand Prix) version” where you compete against the world‘s top drivers, and the “8-hour endurance race version” where you challenge 8-Hour. An hour-long endurance race full of RPG elements, with 2 modes!

Let’s experience a full motorcycle race that is so tense that your hands are sweating!

Compete with everyone using a bluetooth controller

By connecting the Bluetooth controller to your smartphone, you can enjoy the game more comfortably.

Plus, by connecting multiple controllers, you can team up with friends and family, or play competitively! Let’s become one of the top riders in the world together!

“Riding Hero Chika NEOGEO” will be available on the App Store and Google Play from April 20, 2023 (Thursday), and the price is 650 yen (tax included). Why don’t you try it out?

