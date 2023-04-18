🎮A new Pokémon reminiscent of “Terapagos” from “Pokémon Violet Zero’s Treasure” appears! -funglr Games

Paid content of “Pocket Monster Scarlet Violet” announced at “Pokémon Presents 2023.2.27″ in February 2023” Zero’s Treasure “Adventures will start on a new stage, and new Pokémon will also be announced and distributed. Please look forward to it. “Zero Treasure” Divided into Two parts, part one and part two.

Newly discovered mysterious Pokémon appear!

mysterious pokemon

A new Pokémon from the paid content “Zero’s Treasure” of “Pokémon Scarlet Violet” has appeared. The Pokémon released this time are smaller and not strong, but they have the ability to protect themselves with a shield made of energy crystals in their bodies in an emergency. And, when it senses its life is threatened, it retracts its head, limbs, and tail into its body, taking on a jewel-like appearance and entering a dormant state. At first glance, its visuals are reminiscent of the legendary Pokémon “Terapagos”. Information such as the name and type has not yet been announced, but let us wait and see how it is related to “Trapagos”!

A mysterious Pokémon appears in Anipoke!

The mysterious Pokémon introduced this time has already appeared in the TV animation “Pokémon” which will be broadcast on April 14, 2023 (Friday). It has been confirmed that the mysterious pendant gem held by the protagonist of the story Riko has changed, and it returns to its original shape immediately after protecting Riko from danger.

story

Referred to as Pokémon. Mysterious mystical creatures on this planet. You can see it in the sky, ocean, forest, city and anywhere. Riko, a girl from Padia, wears a mysterious pendant. Roy, a boy from Kanto, owns a mysterious monster ball. Rico and Roy’s new adventure begins in the vast world of Pokémon! What kind of experience and fate awaits them? ! This is the story of “finding” something important through adventure.

TV Anime “Pokemon” Official Site

The newly launched TV animation “Pokemon”, which has been on the air for about 26 years, ushered in the final episode, and started broadcasting with a new protagonist and story. It seems that the mysterious Pokémon still has many unknown mysteries, let us continue to watch the TV animation “Pokemon”, and see the newly discovered Pokémon and Riko’s adventures in pursuit of the answer! Please check the official website for details of the TV anime “Pokemon”.