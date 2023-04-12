Deliver Capcom’s latest work in the “Monster Hunter” series “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak “The latest information video program “Monster Hunter Rise : Sunbreak Special Program 2023.4.19”It’s finally on air!Worried broadcast times areWednesday, April 19, 2023 from 23:00！
Broadcast the latest information such as “Free Title Update 5th”!
In “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Special 2023.4.19”, will release5th Free Title UpdateThe latest information including an introduction video and release date information! This special program is hosted by Ishikawa Yui ( @YUI_STAFF ) host, of course, is the voice of the character of “Kingdom Knight Fiorena”!
Be sure to check out the special program special page, the official YouTube channel, and the official Twitter ( @MH_Rise_JP ) so you don’t miss it!
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.