Deliver Capcom’s latest work in the “Monster Hunter” series “ Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak “The latest information video program “Monster Hunter Rise : Sunbreak Special Program 2023.4.19” It’s finally on air!Worried broadcast times are Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 23:00 ！

Broadcast the latest information such as “Free Title Update 5th”!

In “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Special 2023.4.19”, will release5th Free Title UpdateThe latest information including an introduction video and release date information! This special program is hosted by Ishikawa Yui ( @YUI_STAFF ) host, of course, is the voice of the character of “Kingdom Knight Fiorena”!

Be sure to check out the special program special page, the official YouTube channel, and the official Twitter ( @MH_Rise_JP ) so you don’t miss it!